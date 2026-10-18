Türkiye was represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan as the 52nd Session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers gathered in Baghdad over the weekend.

Fidan said in a social media post on Saturday that they emphasized solidarity and joint action on challenges facing the Islamic world, particularly Palestine, at the meeting.

Türkiye handed over the OIC chairmanship to Iraq at the meeting, which was held under the theme "Dialogue and Solidarity: Two Essential Pillars for Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development." Türkiye has held the rotating chairpersonship since June 2025.

At the meeting, OIC Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed strongly condemned recent attacks on Saudi Arabia, saying they constitute a "blatant violation" of the kingdom's sovereignty and threaten the safety of Islamic holy sites and regional stability.

The Yemeni Houthi group has recently targeted energy and aviation sites in Saudi Arabia. Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year in support of the internationally recognized government. The latest fighting began in July and a 2022 truce broke down.

The OIC chief said safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states is a shared responsibility and called for prioritizing dialogue and political solutions to consolidate peace and stability.

He also pledged to strengthen the OIC's role in preventing and resolving conflicts by promoting preventive diplomacy and activating the organization's mediation mechanisms.

The minister said he held meetings with Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Parliament Speaker Heibet Halbusi. He also met with Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Popular Mobilization Forces Commission Chair Falih al-Fayyad and National Security Adviser Qasim al-Abboudi.

His meetings also included Iraqi Turkmen Front President and Kirkuk Governor Muhammed Seman Agha.

Fidan said the discussions covered bilateral relations in all their dimensions, including steps to deepen cooperation between Türkiye and Iraq in trade, energy and security. He also thanked Iraqi officials for their hospitality. Fidan said he also met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to assess progress in efforts to resolve ongoing regional conflicts.

"As Türkiye, we will resolutely continue our efforts to strengthen solidarity in the Islamic world, defend the rights of the oppressed, and make constructive contributions to peace and prosperity in our region," he said.

Ties with Iraq

Fidan also spoke to reporters about his talks with Iraqi officials. He praised Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's "strong vision" for strengthening bilateral relations following talks in Baghdad on Saturday.

"Mr. al-Zaidi has a very strong vision for advancing relations with Türkiye. We are also seeing the positive and constructive impact of this vision in Iraq's policies," Fidan said.

Fidan said al-Zaidi has demonstrated a strong commitment to improving bilateral relations and taking practical steps to address Iraq's challenges.

He said discussions with Iraqi officials covered energy, connectivity, the Development Road Project, security and defense cooperation, counterterrorism and the situation in Sinjar. Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye's support for the Iraqi government's constructive policies and said both sides shared a vision of taking bilateral relations to an unprecedented level.

He added that Ankara would contribute to overcoming difficulties stemming from recent history that had particularly affected Iraqi society.

"Hopefully, other problems in the region will also be resolved through dialogue and peaceful means in the near future, creating a more favorable environment for Iraq and helping the region evolve toward a more peaceful atmosphere," he said.

Fidan also met with Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, conveyed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's greetings and congratulated Amedi on assuming office.

"This was our first face-to-face meeting since he assumed his new position. He was a statesman we already knew," Fidan said.

Fidan said he discussed Iraq's political situation and regional developments with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. He also met with Popular Mobilization Forces Commission Chairperson Falih al-Fayyad, with whom he said he had maintained ties since his years at Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization. Their discussions covered the Popular Mobilization Forces, regional developments, steps taken toward disarming certain armed groups in Iraq and bilateral security cooperation, Fidan said. He also conveyed Erdoğan's greetings to Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbusi and discussed parliamentary matters. Fidan said talks with Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Abboudi focused on security cooperation and its regional implications.