Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on Wednesday strongly condemned a controversial bill passed in the Israeli Parliament that envisions the death penalty exclusively for Palestinians, calling it a grave violation of justice, human rights and the rule of law.

In a sharply worded statement, Duran described the measure as "an extension of genocidal policies against innocent people," warning that it deepens discrimination, legitimizes collective punishment and reflects a dangerous escalation in Israel’s policies toward Palestinians.

He said the move marks a new phase in the systematic pressure and violence faced by the Palestinian people, exposing the extent of occupation policies and what he called a "racist and discriminatory mindset" incompatible with legal and humanitarian principles.

Duran urged the international community not to remain silent in the face of what he described as a clear violation of international law, stressing that defending justice, human rights and universal values is an urgent and unavoidable responsibility.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s stance, he said that under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the country will continue to stand with the oppressed and oppose injustice, adding that supporting the Palestinian cause remains a moral and humanitarian duty.

Israel's controversial death penalty legislation drew international condemnation.

The law outlines that executions would be carried out by hanging, overseen by prison personnel assigned by the Israeli Prison Service, who would be granted both anonymity and legal protection.

It further stipulates that individuals sentenced to death would be held in designated high-security facilities, with visitation strictly limited to approved individuals. Access to legal counsel would also be restricted, with lawyer-client meetings conducted only via video link.

Under the proposed framework, courts would be able to hand down death sentences without a formal request from prosecutors, and decisions would not need to be unanimous, allowing verdicts to be reached by a simple majority.

The provisions would also extend to military courts handling cases involving Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, while giving the defense minister the authority to submit an opinion to the court before a ruling is made.