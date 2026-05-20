Türkiye on Wednesday strongly condemned the verbal and physical abuse by an Israeli minister against activists detained after Israel's unlawful interception of the Global Sumud flotilla in international waters.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the Israeli minister, one of the "main actors" behind Israel's genocide in Gaza, had once again openly exposed the "violent and barbaric mentality" of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government before the world.

The ministry denounced Israel's intervention against the flotilla and stressed that the aid convoy had been targeted unlawfully while sailing in international waters.

Türkiye also said diplomatic efforts were continuing in coordination with other countries to secure the immediate and safe release of detained Turkish citizens and other flotilla participants.

"All necessary initiatives are being undertaken together with the relevant countries for the immediate and safe release of our citizens and other flotilla participants," the ministry said, adding that efforts were continuing "with determination" to achieve results as soon as possible.

The statement came after videos circulated showing Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir taunting detained activists following Israel's interception of Gaza-bound aid vessels earlier this week.

European countries also condemned Ben-Gvir's inhumane treatment of the activists.