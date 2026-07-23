Türkiye on Thursday condemned an Israeli minister's raid to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound alongside far-right figures, with Communications Director Burhanettin Duran calling the move a provocation that undermines the site's historic and legal status and further heightens regional tensions.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesman Ömer Çelik on Thursday condemned an Israeli minister's raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, saying the move violated the site's historic status and risked further inflaming tensions in the region.

Duran said attempts to undermine the historic and legal status of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque were unacceptable and warned that such unilateral actions by the Israeli government would further escalate tensions and damage prospects for lasting peace.

"Such unilateral actions by Netanyahu's genocidal government aimed at eroding the historical and legal status of Jerusalem only further escalate tensions in the region and undermine hopes for lasting peace."

Reaffirming Türkiye's longstanding position, Duran said preserving the historic status of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque is a responsibility shared by the international community, adding that Ankara would continue to support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and defend Jerusalem's status under international law.

"Under the leadership of our President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye will continue to firmly defend the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and the status of Jerusalem under international law," Duran said.

In a separate statement, AK Party Deputy Chair and spokesperson Ömer Çelik also condemned the visit, saying the protection of Al-Aqsa Mosque's legal and historical status is "the responsibility of all humanity."

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Thursday with hundreds of Israeli Jews, drawing criticism over what was described as a violation of the site's longstanding status quo.