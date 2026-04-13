Türkiye Communications Directorate’s Center for Countering Disinformation has rejected social media claims that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan threatened to invade Israel, saying the posts rely on an out-of-context quote from a 2024 speech.

“The assertions in these posts do not reflect the facts and constitute narratives intended to undermine regional stability. In line with its long-standing state tradition and vision, the Republic of Türkiye has consistently assumed a leading role, both in our region and beyond, in advocating for an end to bloodshed, the protection of civilians, and the establishment of lasting peace,” the Center said in a statement Monday.

“In addressing regional crises and disputes, Türkiye has always prioritized international law and diplomatic channels, pursuing an approach that de-escalates tensions rather than escalating them," the statement added.

"Under the leadership of President Erdoğan, Türkiye remains committed to ensuring that the peoples of the region live in peace, security and prosperity, without discrimination," the Center said.

"Manipulative contents that seek to distort Türkiye’s efforts and humanitarian stance should not be given credence. As it has in the past, Türkiye will continue to be a voice of justice and peace in the region,” it added.

Türkiye, over the past few years, has emerged as a key mediator in its region and beyond, stepping in to bring together warring sides, including Russia and Ukraine, as well as Somalia and Ethiopia, to the negotiation table.

During the 40-day US-Israel war on Iran, it pursued a peace diplomacy to launch cease-fire negotiations, succeeding to some extent. Ankara was also part of the talks that ultimately led to a cease-fire in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.