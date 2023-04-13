Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Türkiye and Egypt are planning to enhance cooperation to ensure stability in Libya, following a meeting in Ankara on Thursday.

Regarding the issue of Libya, Çavuşoğlu said Türkiye and Egypt are planning to cooperate closely.

Libya was among the disputes between the two countries.

"We will cooperate more closely regarding Libya from now on. In our meeting today, we (saw) that our views are not essentially very different but that we think differently on some methods," Çavuşoğlu said.

The two countries will work on a roadmap to hold elections in Libya and can work on training and reinforcing a joint military between forces in the east and west of Libya, he said.

For his part, Shoukry said there is a mutual will regarding Libya between the two countries and that both countries are on the same page in terms of the formation of a new government to represent the will of the Libyan people and protect the territorial integrity of the country.

Çavuşoğlu also said they are taking concrete steps in reappointing ambassadors.

"Türkiye and Egypt taking concrete steps to raise diplomatic representation to the level of ambassadors," Çavuşoğlu told a joint news conference, adding that the two countries will issue a joint statement soon to provide more information about it.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt have been maintained at the level of charges d'affaires on both sides since Egypt's 2013 military coup which overthrew the late President Mohammed Morsi.

Shoukry also said there is a strong political will to further enhance Türkiye-Egypt relations.

The two ministers said the sides were working toward a possible meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt.

Last month Çavuşoğlu visited Cairo on a one-day official visit to Egypt upon Shoukry's invitation, in a first between the countries in 11 years.

Consultations between senior foreign ministry officials in Ankara and Cairo began in 2021 as Türkiye sought better ties with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

But normalization between Ankara and Cairo accelerated after Egypt's president and his Turkish counterpart shook hands in Doha at the World Cup.

Çavuşoğlu slams France for hosting YPG/PKK terrorists

Çavuşoğlu condemned France for hosting ringleaders of the YPG/PKK terror group, saying it is "the best example of hypocrisy" in the fight against terrorism.

"The PKK is on the EU terror list. It has been recognized as a terrorist organization. It is also a terrorist organization in France. Unfortunately, in France, senators and deputies come together with these terrorists, the representatives of the bloody terrorist organization. They give rewards.

"This is the best example of hypocrisy in the fight against terrorism," Çavuşoğlu said.

Çavuşoğlu's remarks came a day after a French deputy shared a photo on Twitter with a YPG representative in France.

"They call them terrorists on one hand and support them on the other. This is not only happening in France but also in the U.S. Moreover, their support is not limited to this level," he added.