Türkiye and Iraq agreed on Tuesday to deepen cooperation across security, energy, defense, trade and infrastructure, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan saying the two neighbors are committed to building a region defined by stability and development rather than conflict while pursuing a comprehensive new energy partnership.

Erdoğan and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi held talks at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, where they signed a series of agreements aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation and strengthening regional stability.

At a joint news conference following the meeting, Erdoğan said Türkiye and Iraq remain in close coordination on counterterrorism efforts under Ankara's Terror-Free Türkiye initiative, expressing confidence that both countries can permanently eliminate a security challenge that has imposed a high cost on their peoples.

"We are striving for our region to be known not for war, terrorism and conflict, but for development, prosperity, peace and stability," Erdoğan said.

The Turkish president said discussions covered regional developments, including Iran, Syria and Palestine, while reaffirming Ankara's readiness to support Iraq "in every field it needs." Erdoğan also said Ankara and Baghdad shared largely similar views on regional developments, praising Iraq's efforts to preserve its unity and stability while highlighting Baghdad's sensitivity toward Iraqi Turkmens, whom he described as an indispensable part of Syria's social fabric and a key pillar of the longstanding brotherhood between the two nations.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye is prepared to supply Iraq with defense industry products as the two countries expand security cooperation amid regional tensions.

Economic cooperation featured prominently during the talks, with Erdoğan describing the Development Road Project – which aims to connect the Gulf region to global markets through Iraq – as more important than ever under current geopolitical conditions. He said he welcomed al-Zaidi's strong commitment to advancing the strategic transport corridor.

Energy emerged as another key pillar of the partnership. Erdoğan noted that the Iraq-Türkiye Crude Oil Pipeline Agreement expired on Monday and said Ankara's priority is to conclude a comprehensive energy cooperation agreement that will benefit both countries as soon as possible.

He also described a new agreement signed Tuesday on cooperation involving Turkish Petroleum in production fields as "a historic step" for bilateral energy ties.

Beyond energy and security, Erdoğan said Türkiye and Iraq are determined to strengthen cooperation on sustainable water management, emphasizing that Ankara views water as an area for long-term cooperation based on scientific, rational and humanitarian principles.

The Turkish president added that both sides aim to significantly increase bilateral trade and welcomed the participation of Iraqi and Turkish business leaders, contractors and investors in meetings held alongside the official visit.

Ankara visit aims to deepen centuries-old ties with Türkiye: Iraqi PM

For his part, al-Zaidi said that his visit to Ankara was aimed at strengthening the longstanding ties between Iraq and Türkiye rather than fulfilling a diplomatic protocol, emphasizing the two countries' commitment to deeper cooperation.

"Our visit is not merely a matter of protocol, but a sign of strengthening relations that date back centuries," al-Zaidi said.

He noted that Iraq seeks "a partnership based on brotherhood," adding that the two countries are working in particular on the Development Road Project, a major infrastructure initiative intended to connect the Gulf with global markets through Iraq.

"Geography has naturally given us two rivers. Now we want a third river. Let this be a river of economy, and that, of course, is the Development Road," al-Zaidi said, describing the project as a symbol of economic cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Al-Zaidi arrived in Ankara on Tuesday for his inaugural visit at the invitation of President Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday.

Al-Zaidi was received at the airport by Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and was welcomed by Erdoğan in an official ceremony at the presidential complex later in the day.

This is the first visit to Türkiye by the young prime minister since he took office in May.