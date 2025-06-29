U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Thomas J. Barrack said he considers Türkiye the key actor in the Middle East for stability amid ongoing conflicts.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on Sunday as he visited western city of Izmir, Barrack called for “new dialogue” in the region. Barrack’s remarks come amid a brief but tense conflict between Israel and Iran after Israel’s attacks on Iran earlier this month and ongoing genocidal aggression of the Netanyahu administration targeting Palestinians.

“Israel needs to be redefined. It’s currently going through that process,” Barrack said. “What is happening between Israel and Iran is a signal for all of us that the time is up, it’s time to carve a new path. And the key to that path is Türkiye.”

Barrack underlined the personal relationship between U.S. President Donald Trump and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, adding that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan share a similar rapport.

“At a critically important time in history, these four individuals have built a relationship based on trust, mutual understanding and closeness,” Barrack said. “There’s an enormous opportunity because we have two leaders who trust each other, supported by ministers who know exactly how to execute this vision.”

He pointed to the two phone calls between Trump and Erdoğan as pivotal in building this trust.

Barrack stressed that the U.S. has always viewed Türkiye as a vital NATO ally, but argued that the country hasn’t always been given the recognition it deserves as a major regional actor.

“The chaos in the Middle East has been perpetuated, in large part, by constant Western interventions,” he said. “But Trump and Erdoğan see this as an opportunity to shift the dialogue and that takes bold leadership.”

“I believe Türkiye is at the center of all this, as we’ve seen in Syria,” he added, noting Türkiye’s crucial role in regional developments.

Asked whether there is progress in reversing the U.S. sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) and restoring Türkiye’s participation in the F-35 fighter jet program, Barrack responded, “Absolutely yes.”

He emphasized that Türkiye remains a crucial partner for NATO, recalling that many parts of the F-35 are manufactured in Türkiye. He said both Trump and Erdoğan, along with Rubio and Fidan, are aligned on finding a solution.

“I believe by the end of this year, there’s a real chance for a resolution,” Barrack said, suggesting that Congress is prepared to look at the issue with fresh eyes.

“For the first time, the U.S. and Türkiye are not just defense partners but have a shared commitment to move from defense to breakthroughs, in diplomacy, security and cooperation,” he said.

Responding to a question about whether the current situation in Gaza affects expectations around expanding the Abraham Accords, Barrack said, “Despite the challenges, there’s no reason Israel cannot be integrated with the Muslim world.”

He noted that the process started with Trump’s first overseas visit to Riyadh in 2017, eventually leading to the Abraham Accords between Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Sudan. But he acknowledged that expanding those agreements while the Gaza conflict persists is a significant challenge.

“I still believe we’ll see a cease-fire in Gaza in the near future,” Barrack said. “Once that happens, we can begin moving toward non-conflict agreements between Israel and others, step by step.”

Barrack suggested that backchannel dialogues could begin between Israel and Syria, as well as Israel and Lebanon, focused initially on border security and broader conflict de-escalation.

“Syria’s new President Ahmed al-Sharaa does not harbor religious hatred toward Israel and has made clear his desire for border peace,” Barrack said.

“Israel wants the same. We’ll probably see initial discussions on simple issues like border security, which could grow into a broader peace dialogue,” he added.

He expressed hope that a similar framework could be applied to Lebanon.

“Why can’t we live in peace?” Barrack asked. “Regardless of anyone’s religious beliefs, that should be separate from politics.”

Addressing the U.S. approach to northeastern Syria, Barrack emphasized that the U.S. recognizes only one legitimate counterpart in Syria: the Syrian government.

“The entity known as the SDF, which includes elements like the PKK/YPG, cooperated with U.S. forces in the fight against (Daesh),” he said, referring to the Syrian wing of the terrorist group that has killed thousands in Türkiye since 1980s. “But the SDF must now be integrated, both militarily and politically, into the new Syria, just like the Alawites, Druze, and others seek representation.” This transformation, Barrack acknowledged, will take time.

Barrack praised Türkiye’s defense industry, specifically citing the success of Turkish drones like the Bayraktar TB2, and commended Turkish Airlines as one of the world’s best carriers.

“Türkiye has the second-largest army in NATO. It possesses air defense, hard power, and all the key elements of security — but more importantly, it has an extraordinary, hardworking population that understands the world,” Barrack said. “This is something President Trump recognizes.

He concluded, “The key to solving the regional crisis runs through Türkiye.”