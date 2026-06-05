Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to keeping the Rohingya crisis on the international agenda and pledged continued support for displaced Muslims during talks with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman in Dhaka on Friday.

Speaking at a joint news conference following their meeting, Fidan said Türkiye was working closely with neighboring countries and international organizations to achieve a “permanent and just solution” to the Rohingya issue.

“We are acting in solidarity and coordination with relevant neighboring countries and organizations to find a lasting and fair solution to the Rohingya issue,” Fidan noted.

“As Türkiye, we are making intensive efforts to keep this crisis on the agenda of the international community.”

More than 1 million Rohingya refugees, most of whom fled violence and persecution in neighboring Myanmar, are currently living in camps in Bangladesh, primarily in the southeastern district of Cox’s Bazar.

Fidan praised Bangladesh for hosting the refugees for years, describing the country's efforts as a “historic sacrifice on behalf of humanity.”

He said Türkiye would continue providing humanitarian assistance while supporting the safe, voluntary and dignified return of Rohingya refugees to their homeland.

The Turkish foreign minister’s remarks came during his first official visit to Bangladesh, where he held talks on bilateral ties, regional security and economic cooperation.

Fidan congratulated Rahman on his election as president of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, saying the outcome reflected the international community’s confidence in Bangladesh and its growing role on the global stage.

“The result is a very important indication of the respect the international community has for Bangladesh,” Fidan said.

The two ministers also discussed expanding trade and investment between the countries. Bilateral trade currently stands at approximately $1.3 billion, and both sides expressed a desire to increase that figure to $2 billion.

Fidan said Türkiye and Bangladesh were committed to deepening cooperation across a broad range of sectors, including defense, energy, education, culture, science and health care.

During the visit, Türkiye and Bangladesh signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the protection of cultural heritage. Fidan stressed that the agreement reflected both countries’ commitment to preserving humanity’s shared cultural legacy.

For his part, Rahman described Türkiye as an important strategic partner and thanked Ankara for supporting Bangladesh’s candidacy for the presidency of the U.N. General Assembly.

“Türkiye is an extremely important partner. It was one of the key countries supporting Bangladesh’s candidacy for the presidency of the U.N. General Assembly,” Rahman said.

He also expressed appreciation for Türkiye’s longstanding support during the Rohingya crisis, highlighting Ankara’s humanitarian assistance and diplomatic efforts since the beginning of the refugee influx.

Rahman noted that Fidan would visit Rohingya refugee camps during his trip and said the Turkish-run field hospital in Cox’s Bazar had become one of the most important support mechanisms for refugees and local communities.

The Bangladeshi minister added that Türkiye had contributed not only through humanitarian aid but also through regional and international diplomatic initiatives aimed at resolving the crisis.

Both ministers emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation and working together to promote stability, prosperity and security across South Asia amid growing regional and global challenges.