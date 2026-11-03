President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was welcomed with an official ceremony in Seoul on Tuesday during a visit at the invitation of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, as the two countries seek to strengthen their strategic partnership and expand bilateral cooperation.

Erdoğan and Lee joined the ministers of their countries as they signed memoranda of understanding in several fields, including nuclear energy. Under one of the deals, Ankara and Seoul will cooperate on financing Türkiye's second power plant planned in the Black Sea province of Sinop.

The president's meeting with Lee and the signing of the deal were preceded by an elaborate welcoming ceremony for the Turkish leader, who was on his first official visit to the country in eight years.

South Korea's National Taekwondo Demonstration Team showed off their skills in a lengthy performance on the lawn of the Blue House, amid impressed looks from Erdoğan.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, first lady Emine Erdoğan, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and his wife watch a taekwondo demonstration, Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 3, 2026. (AA Photo)

Speaking at a joint news conference following one-on-one and delegation-level meetings at the Presidential Palace, Erdoğan thanked Lee for his hospitality and recalled the sacrifices made by Turkish soldiers during the Korean War 76 years ago, describing the historical bond as the foundation of a relationship that has developed into a strategic partnership.

Lee echoed those remarks, describing Türkiye as a "blood brother" of South Korea and paying tribute to approximately 20,000 Turkish troops who fought alongside South Korean forces during the war.

Both leaders emphasized their commitment to translating the historical relationship into concrete cooperation across strategic sectors.

Defense cooperation to expand

Defense cooperation emerged as a central issue during the talks, with both leaders highlighting existing joint projects and opportunities for further collaboration.

"Defense industry is one of the leading areas where our strategic partnership has produced concrete results," Erdoğan said, pointing to joint projects involving Fırtına howitzers and Altay main battle tanks.

He stressed that the two countries should increase the number of such projects.

Lee said Ankara and Seoul had agreed to deepen defense industry cooperation through joint production, technology partnerships and efforts to help companies from both countries enter third-country markets.

He also highlighted progress in bilateral defense cooperation, including a joint defense industry and logistics committee meeting in July and a letter of intent on military ship cooperation signed in September.

Nuclear energy and mining were among the other major priorities discussed during the summit.

Erdoğan highlighted a memorandum of understanding signed in November 2025 between Türkiye's nuclear energy company and Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), describing it as an important foundation for future cooperation.

Lee announced that the two countries had signed a memorandum of understanding on nuclear power project financing, building on ongoing cooperation concerning Türkiye's nuclear power plant plans.

The leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation in advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing, battery production and advanced communications.

Under a newly signed science, technology and innovation agreement, the countries plan to convene their bilateral Joint Science and Technology Committee for the first time.

Additional agreements covering energy cooperation, natural resources and mining are expected to support investment, technological development and the diversification of critical mineral supply chains.

Lee also announced plans to establish a South Korea-Türkiye Energy Transition Forum to promote cooperation in clean energy, hydrogen and renewable energy.

$15B bilateral trade target

Economic relations featured prominently in the discussions, with Erdoğan reaffirming Türkiye's goal of raising bilateral trade to $15 billion.

Recalling that trade volume between Türkiye and South Korea exceeded $10 billion for the first time in 2023, Lee said bilateral trade reached a record high last year.

"Last year, trade volume between Türkiye and South Korea reached $10.7 billion, setting a record since the establishment of diplomatic relations," he said.

The leaders discussed updating their existing free trade agreement to reflect current economic conditions and addressing trade imbalances, customs delays and other barriers affecting businesses.

Erdoğan noted that more than 400 South Korean companies currently operate in Türkiye, adding that Ankara and Seoul are exploring joint projects in third-country markets.

Lee also highlighted cooperation in biotechnology, including plans involving South Korean company SK Plasma to establish a plasma-derived pharmaceutical production facility in Türkiye.

Regional security

Beyond bilateral cooperation, Erdoğan and Lee discussed international developments, including the Russia-Ukraine war, the situation in the Middle East and security on the Korean Peninsula.

Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye's support for a dialogue-based approach aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Lee welcomed Ankara's continued support for Seoul's policy toward North Korea and said the two countries would strengthen coordination on regional and international security challenges.

Both leaders pledged closer cooperation through multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, G20 and MIKTA, a grouping comprising Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye and Australia.

Erdoğan also announced plans for special events next year to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and South Korea.

Lee described Tuesday's summit as an important milestone in bilateral relations, pledging to work closely with Erdoğan to implement the agreements and deliver concrete results.

The expanded meeting, held behind closed doors, was also attended by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and Presidency of Defense Industries head Haluk Görgün.