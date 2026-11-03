President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was welcomed with an official ceremony in Seoul on Tuesday during a visit at the invitation of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, as the two countries seek to strengthen their strategic partnership and expand bilateral cooperation. Erdoğan and Lee joined the ministers of their countries as they signed memoranda of understanding in several fields, including nuclear energy. Under one of the deals, Ankara and Seoul will cooperate on financing Türkiye's second power plant planned in the Black Sea province of Sinop.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, first lady Emine Erdoğan, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and his wife watch a taekwondo demonstration, Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 3, 2026. (AA Photo)

The president's meeting with Lee and the signing of the deal were preceded by an elaborate welcoming ceremony for the Turkish leader, who was on his first official visit to the country in eight years. South Korea's National Taekwondo Demonstration Team showed off their skills in a lengthy performance on the lawn of the Blue House, amid impressed looks from Erdoğan. Erdoğan and Lee then held a one-on-one meeting before proceeding to delegation-level talks at the Presidential Palace. The expanded meeting, held behind closed doors, was attended by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and Presidency of Defense Industries head Haluk Görgün.