Speaking at the tenth edition of tripartite meeting of foreign ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia held in Istanbul on Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan noted shift in geopolitical conditions in the region. He said they supported peace between Armeni and Azerbaijan while noting Türkiye's own normalization with Armenia.

"With stronger peace, connectivity will be reinforced," he said.

Fidan also commented on US-Israel-Iran war and said Ankara was engaged in talks with United States and Iran to achieve peace between the sides.

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