Evolving into a popular venue for international events, particularly summits, Türkiye takes every opportunity for self-promotion on the side. The upcoming summit of heads of state and governments from NATO member countries is no exception. As the leaders from Donald Trump to Emmanuel Macron will discuss the future of the alliance, they will also have a chance to nibble on Turkish snacks, a favorite pastime of millions of households across Türkiye. Dried and fresh pieces of fruit will be a staple of the tables at the venues of the summit on July 7-8 in the capital Ankara.

2026 is and will be a “year of summits” as Turkish officials often call it, referring to the COP31 climate summit in November, as well as NATO summit and the summit of Organization of Turkic States (OTS). Earlier, Antalya Diplomacy Forum in the eponymous Turkish city brought together top diplomats and politicians from around the world.

The NATO summit, which will be attended by leaders of 31 countries, some 100 ministers, and thousands of representatives, will be a showcase for Turkish hospitality that draws millions of foreign visitors to the country every year. Türkiye strives to host a memorable event for visitors as preparations are in full swing across the capital, from tightened security measures to renovation and expansion of an airport allocated for leaders. Food preparations are no exceptions for the summit, where leaders are not allowed to go on an empty stomach as they will engage in debates over strengthening NATO’s defenses and will try to convince US President Donald Trump to renew and upgrade their commitment to the military alliance.

While they will work hard to persuade the United States on the security of Europe, Türkiye will try to tempt the president with the famed “kuruyemiş”, dried fruit snacks. It is unclear whether Trump will indulge in assorted snacks, from figs from Aydın in western Türkiye, apricots of Malatya, dried grapes of Manisa, pistachios of Gaziantep, hazelnuts from Ordu and Giresun, and chickpeas from Çorum. Still, a large complex in Ankara that sells snacks to Türkiye and the capital wholesale was mobilized for hundreds of kilograms of kuruyemiş for fast-food-loving Trump and European leaders like Macron, who follows a healthier diet compared to the U.S. leader. Muhammet Burak Çiğdem, who heads TÜKSIAD, a business association of dried fruit producers, say Türkiye has a substantial global market share in the sector, and their top export is hazelnut. “We export to Germany, Italy, France, the United States, and China, among others. In terms of taste, pistachios of Gaziantep, for instance, are best in quality across the world. The NATO summit will be an opportunity for us to promote our products,” Çiğdem says.

Turkish recipes

Guests will also be served geographically indicated (GI) products of Türkiye, which expand this inventory every year. Along with the aforementioned figs and apricots, this list of products includes Turkish coffee, Tulum cheese, and baklava.

As for meals, the summit’s participants will be served dishes straight out of a book prepared under the auspices of the Presidency and first lady Emine Erdoğan. “Turkish Cuisine With Centennial Recipes” will be the cookbook of the summit’s chefs.

The first lady, primarily known for her global efforts on recycling through the “Zero Waste” initiative, is also leading in culinary diplomacy and promotion of traditional Turkish cuisine to new generations. Among her work is “Heritage Table” events to promote Ottoman-era and Anatolian flavors, and exhibitions on Turkish food she regularly attends.