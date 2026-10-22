Türkiye will host the 9th Istanbul Mediation Conference on Oct. 23-24, bringing together senior diplomats, international organization representatives and conflict resolution experts to explore new approaches to diplomacy amid deepening global divisions, Foreign Ministry sources said Thursday.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will host the two-day conference under the theme "Partnerships and New Perspectives for Peace: Mediation in a Changing World."

The event will begin with video messages from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, followed by an opening address from Fidan.

Nearly 200 senior officials, diplomats, academics, mediation specialists and think tank representatives from various regions are expected to attend.

Participants will include ministers and senior representatives from international organizations, including the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan is expected to emphasize the growing importance of diplomacy and effective mediation mechanisms as conflicts become increasingly complex and international security challenges evolve.

He is also expected to call for stronger collective mediation capabilities, stressing that discussions should move beyond exchanging experiences toward developing practical international cooperation.

Fidan will highlight Türkiye's diplomatic engagement across the Black Sea, the South Caucasus, the Middle East, the Horn of Africa and the Balkans, where Ankara has pursued initiatives aimed at preventing escalation, facilitating dialogue and supporting peaceful conflict resolution.

He is expected to underline that stability cannot be imposed externally and that sustainable solutions must reflect regional dynamics and priorities.

Regional ownership, a central principle of Türkiye's mediation approach, will feature prominently in his remarks.

Global mediation efforts

The conference will feature sessions examining the future of mediation, diplomatic engagement in a changing international environment, cooperation among regional organizations, humanitarian responses during conflicts and lessons from mediation efforts on the ground.

Discussions will also address the transition from conflict prevention to sustainable peace, highlighting the importance of long-term diplomatic engagement.

First launched in 2012, the Istanbul Mediation Conferences have provided a platform for policymakers and experts to exchange experiences and assess mediation's evolving role in international peace and security.

The previous conference, held on March 10, 2022, ahead of the second Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), attracted more than 200 participants from over 40 countries.

This year's gathering is expected to emphasize mediation not merely as a crisis management instrument but as a strategic investment in lasting peace.

Ankara's mediation diplomacy

Türkiye has sought to strengthen international mediation through both regional diplomatic initiatives and multilateral platforms.

Alongside Finland, Ankara launched the "Mediation for Peace" initiative at the United Nations on Sept. 24, 2010, seeking greater international commitment and resources for peaceful dispute resolution.

Türkiye also co-chairs Groups of Friends of Mediation established within the U.N., OSCE and OIC frameworks.

Most recently, Ankara hosted the 16th ministerial meeting of the U.N. Group of Friends of Mediation at Turkish House (Türkevi), in New York on Sept. 24, 2026, during the U.N. General Assembly's high-level week.

The Istanbul conference will build on those efforts, focusing on stronger international partnerships and coordinated diplomatic responses to emerging conflicts.