Türkiye intends to urge the international community for an immediate cease-fire and aid for Gaza at this week's G-20 foreign ministers meeting in Brazil as the humanitarian crisis worsens under relentless Israeli bombardment in the blockaded enclave.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to deliver critical messages on Israel's attacks on Palestinians, as well as Russia's occupation of Ukraine, and the deficiencies in global governance mechanisms, which carry significant weight within the framework of the G-20, according to diplomatic sources.

The top diplomats of the world's largest economies are convening for the first ministerial-level G-20 meeting, with recent geopolitical tensions likely shaping Brazil's decision to host the event.

The two-day summit will focus on two main agendas: The G-20's role in addressing ongoing international tensions and reforms in global governance.

Brazil has announced its intention to prioritize issues advocated by developing countries, including combating hunger, poverty and inequality, as well as energy and global governance institution reform.

Moreover, in a historic move, the G-20 Troika now comprises emerging economies for the first time, with India, Brazil and South Africa taking the lead.

Turkish outreach

During the upcoming meetings, Fidan will underscore Türkiye's commitment to global governance reform and highlight the U.N. Security Council's inadequacy in addressing Israel's attacks on Gaza.

With representatives from Russia, China, Latin America, Africa, the European Union and the African Union gathering at the G-20, Türkiye will seize the opportunity to reiterate its stance on the Israel-Palestine issue and appeal to the international community for action.

Fidan is expected to engage in bilateral discussions with select foreign ministers on the sidelines of the meeting and participate in the 25th meeting of MIKTA (Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye, Australia) foreign ministers.

Türkiye has been a staunch defender of the Palestinian cause and continues diplomatic and legal efforts to resolve the conflict. A group of its top jurists brought a case against the Israeli administration over the Gaza atrocities to the International Criminal Court (ICC) last November, while Turkish state institutions and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) have been working to deliver humanitarian aid in coordination with Egypt.

At least 236 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the start of the Israeli ground operation in Gaza on Oct. 27, while the death toll of the army since the launch of the Israeli onslaught against Gaza on Oct. 7 has risen to 575.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7. The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed at least 29,092 Palestinians and injured about 69,028, with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Türkiye will also make a statement at the ICJ at a Feb. 26 hearing on "the legal consequences of Israel's actions in the occupied Palestinian territories, actions that amount to war crimes and genocide."

Significance of G-20

According to data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the G-20 represents approximately 85% of the world economy, 75% of global trade and two-thirds of the world's population.

The G-20 is a crucial platform for discussing solutions to global crises and exchanging regional perspectives.

As of last year's G-20 summit in New Delhi, the African Union secured permanent membership in the G-20, enhancing the group's diversity and inclusivity.

Following Brazil's presidency, South Africa is slated to assume the G-20 presidency in 2025, with the United States expected to take over in 2026.