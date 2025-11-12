Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Prime Minister Unal Ustel met in Ankara on Tuesday, emphasizing that the relationship between the two nations is rooted in history, brotherhood and shared national goals.

Speaking after the meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Ustel said the connection between the two countries goes far beyond ordinary diplomatic relations.

Emphasizing that the relations between the two countries are not just diplomatic but also bound by hearts and brotherhood, Ustel noted that: “Our relations are not those of two ordinary states. They are based on a common history, unwavering brotherhood and a shared vision for the future.”

He underlined that some circles try to portray this relationship as merely financial, but “our relationship is not financial, it is existential,” he said. “No one can break or sever these ties that are nourished by history, brotherhood and common national aspirations.”

Ustel expressed his appreciation for Türkiye’s consistent support for the Turkish Cypriot people, noting that the TRNC will soon celebrate the anniversary of its foundation.

“Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye is becoming stronger every day, transforming into a global actor in the region and the world,” Ustel said. “A strong Türkiye means a strong Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. With its growing economy, advancing technology, local industry and competitive defense capabilities, Türkiye is a source of trust and hope for our people.”

The TRNC premier said his talks with Yılmaz covered a wide range of issues related to the welfare, security and development of the Turkish Cypriot people. One of the main topics, he noted, was strengthening internal security. “In line with the existing security cooperation agreements, we are determined to enhance coordination to ensure more effective border control and public safety mechanisms,” Ustel said, adding that both governments would not allow any attempts to disrupt the peace and security of their citizens.

Ustel said the two sides also reviewed ongoing and planned projects, including investments in hospitals, road infrastructure, digital transformation, education, agriculture and industry. “Our goal is clear, to build a strong and sustainable economy where our citizens live in prosperity, peace and security,” he remarked.

The prime minister added that almost 90% of the joint protocols signed with Türkiye in recent years had been successfully implemented. He indicated that, “This is possible thanks to a stable government in the TRNC and a dedicated Turkish government led by the vice president, who follows every detail closely.”

Üstel also drew attention to the founder of the Turkish republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, on the anniversary of his death on Nov. 10, saying: “Our past is one, and our future will also be one. We are united, alive and strong together. The year 2026 will be the year when projects are completed, the economy rises, and the welfare of our people reaches its highest level in five years.”

On the other hand, following the meeting, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz also explained that Türkiye’s relationship with the TRNC is based on deep emotional and historical ties that no one can undermine.

“This bond stems from a shared destiny, common values and a collective vision for the future,” Yılmaz said, warning that those who attempt to sow discord between the two peoples “neither act in good faith nor understand our nation’s values.”

Yılmaz said the two sides discussed the 2024 Economic and Financial Cooperation Agreement, describing it as the largest in history with a budget of TL 21 billion (nearly $500 billion). “These resources are being used in every field, from roads, hospitals and schools to agriculture and industry, for the welfare of the Turkish Cypriot people,” he said.

The vice president highlighted that Türkiye and the TRNC recently launched key digital projects, including a new mobile e-government app and a fiber-optic infrastructure agreement with Türk Telekom. “This project will transform the TRNC into an information and technology hub,” he said, adding that it would strengthen the island’s resilience against unjust embargoes.

Reiterating Türkiye’s unwavering support for the TRNC, Yılmaz said: “The path to resolving the Cyprus issue lies in recognizing the realities on the island and registering the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people. We will continue to defend this just cause on every international platform.”

Yılmaz noted that he and other Turkish officials would visit Lefkoşa in a few days to participate in the celebrations marking the 42nd anniversary of the TRNC’s establishment. “We will share that pride and joy together,” he said. “We believe that by preserving our unity and solidarity, we will overcome the unjust isolations imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people and continue to build a prosperous future together.”

Moreover, Türkiye’s communications chief, Burhanettin Duran, announced on Monday that the newly elected president of the TRNC, Tufan Erhürman, will also visit Türkiye this Thursday, marking his first trip abroad since taking office last month, on Oct. 9.

According to the announcement, the meeting is expected to cover the recent developments on the island and Türkiye-TRNC relations in all aspects.