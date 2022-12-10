Turkish and Russian delegations held political consultations in Istanbul on Thursday and Friday, and addressed regional issues as Ankara reiterated its expectation from Moscow on its pledges regarding PKK/YPG terrorists' withdrawal from Syria, an official statement said on Saturday.

Delegations headed by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal and his Russian counterpart Sergey Vershinin addressed bilateral ties, United Nations reform, the Black Sea grain export deal, as well as regional issues such as Syria, Libya, and Palestine, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

During the talks, Önal noted the importance of maintaining Syria's territorial integrity and political unity as well as the necessity of reaching a political solution to the ongoing crisis.

Türkiye further reiterated its determination in its counter-terrorism efforts against the PKK/YPG terror group and conveyed its expectation from Russia to fulfill the provisions of the 2019 memorandum of understanding on PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria.

Last month, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword in northern Iraq and Syria -- a cross-border aerial campaign against the PKK/YPG terror group -- which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan and sometimes execute attacks on Turkish soil.