Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in an intense phone diplomacy on Sunday for an end to the U.S.-Israel-Iran war. Foreign Ministry sources said he held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and U.S. officials.

Fidan recently returned from a Gulf trip where he held talks with counterparts and attended a meeting in Riyadh over the Gulf countries’ response to the war, which quickly expanded into those countries.

“We see the confidence in Türkiye is rising (after the war began). We never adopted an ambivalent stance on the matter. Everyone is aware that we told each side what mistakes they made. We strongly and clearly voice our opinion about how it was wrong what was done to Iran and as well as to the Gulf countries,” he told journalists on Saturday.

Fidan also said that the Gulf countries said during a meeting in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh that they may have to take action if the current situation persists, stressing the increased risk level.