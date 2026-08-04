From Europe to the Caucasus, from Africa to Latin America and from the Middle East to Asia-Pacific, Türkiye today boasts one of the world's most extensive diplomatic networks. Rather than focusing on a single alliance or region, Ankara has developed a foreign policy that combines security, economic diplomacy, humanitarian engagement, mediation and expanding partnerships across multiple continents.

Ankara says its approach is based on building partnerships grounded in mutual respect, shared interests and sovereign equality, rather than zero-sum competition or dominance. This explainer explores how Türkiye engages with different regions, the historical roots of those relationships and the strategic priorities that continue to shape its diplomacy.

Backed by one of the world's largest diplomatic networks, Türkiye describes its approach as multidimensional and proactive, seeking to protect its national interests while contributing to regional stability and a more inclusive international order.

From empire to republic

The foundations of Türkiye's diplomacy date back to the Ottoman Empire, whose territory stretched across Europe, Asia and Africa, creating centuries-old political, commercial and cultural ties.

Following the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye in 1923, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk introduced the principle of "Peace at home, peace in the world," placing diplomacy, sovereignty and regional stability at the heart of foreign policy. While maintaining its traditional Western partnerships, Türkiye has gradually expanded its diplomatic outreach over recent decades, reflecting shifting geopolitical realities and new economic opportunities.

Europe: Türkiye's enduring strategic anchor

Europe remains the cornerstone of Türkiye's security and economic architecture despite occasional political disagreements. Since joining NATO in 1952, Türkiye has become one of the alliance's largest military contributors, controlling its southeastern border and providing strategic access between Europe, the Black Sea and the Middle East. The country played a strategic role during migration crises in terms of strengthening border security and combating illegal migration.

The European Union remains Türkiye's largest export market and trading partner through the Customs Union. Millions of Turkish citizens also live across Europe, creating extensive commercial, educational and cultural links that reinforce bilateral relations beyond government diplomacy.

Although accession negotiations have largely stalled, Ankara continues to advocate modernization of the Customs Union, expanded visa liberalization and closer cooperation on migration, energy security and counterterrorism. Türkiye also remains an active participant in the Council of Europe, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and numerous European security mechanisms.

Rather than viewing Europe solely through the lens of EU membership, Turkish diplomacy increasingly frames the relationship as a multidimensional partnership encompassing trade, defense, energy, migration and regional stability.

The Black Sea: Balancing deterrence with dialogue

Few regions better illustrate Türkiye's balancing diplomacy than the Black Sea.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ankara condemned it as a violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity while maintaining open communication channels with Moscow. Rather than aligning exclusively with one side, Türkiye sought to preserve dialogue with both governments, allowing it to facilitate negotiations during periods when direct contacts had largely broken down.

One of Ankara's most significant decisions came shortly after the war began, when it invoked the 1936 Montreux Convention to restrict the passage of additional warships through the straits, limiting military escalation in the Black Sea while applying the treaty equally to all belligerents.

Türkiye also played a central role in facilitating the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which helped ease concerns over global food security by enabling grain exports from Ukrainian ports. While the agreement eventually collapsed, it demonstrated Ankara's growing role as a mediator capable of bringing competing actors to the negotiating table.

Today, the Black Sea remains central to Türkiye's national security, energy strategy and broader diplomatic ambitions.

The Caucasus and Central Asia: Building a Turkic corridor

Türkiye's partnership with Azerbaijan extends well beyond diplomatic cooperation, encompassing defense, energy, transportation and cultural ties. The relationship has become one of the defining strategic partnerships in Eurasia, particularly following Azerbaijan's restoration of control over Karabakh.

Energy projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and the Southern Gas Corridor have strengthened Türkiye's role as a major energy transit hub linking Caspian resources with European markets.

Further east, Ankara has expanded engagement with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and other Turkic states through the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which serves as a platform for economic integration, transportation coordination and cultural cooperation.

The Middle Corridor has emerged as one of Türkiye's flagship initiatives, offering an alternative trade route connecting China and Central Asia with Europe through the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus and Türkiye. As global supply chains diversify, Ankara sees the corridor as an opportunity to position itself as one of Eurasia's principal logistics hubs.

The Middle East: Security, diplomacy and regional stability

Türkiye's Middle East policy reflects the complex intersection of security, humanitarian concerns and regional diplomacy.

Türkiye remains resolute in securing its southern border against the terrorist PKK and its Syrian branch, the YPG. Driven by the Terror-Free Türkiye initiative, Ankara has intensified efforts to eliminate terrorism both within its borders and through coordinated regional mechanisms with Iraq and Syria. Central to this objective is closer security integration with neighboring governments. Iraq's decision to officially ban the PKK marked a significant step toward institutionalizing joint counterterrorism cooperation with Türkiye. Ankara also continues to leverage military deterrence and diplomatic channels in Syria to safeguard regional stability and prevent any YPG/PKK resurgence.

Türkiye also views the Development Road Project connecting Iraq's Grand Faw Port with Türkiye as a transformative initiative expected to enhance regional connectivity, trade and long-term economic integration amid regional tensions.

At the same time, Türkiye has become one of the world's largest humanitarian donors in relation to the Syrian conflict while hosting millions of displaced Syrians for more than a decade. Turkish officials continue to advocate conditions that would enable voluntary, safe and dignified returns.

In recent years, Ankara has also pursued a broader normalization strategy across the Gulf. Relations with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have shifted from periods of political tension toward expanding economic cooperation, investment partnerships and defense collaboration.

On Gaza, Türkiye has consistently supported an immediate cease-fire, expanded humanitarian access and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, while remaining among the strongest international critics of Israel's genocidal attacks. Working in close strategic alignment with Doha, Ankara has coordinated joint mediation efforts alongside Qatar and regional partners to enforce a lasting cease-fire, secure uninterrupted humanitarian relief, and advance diplomatic channels for a comprehensive regional peace settlement.

Africa: From humanitarian outreach to strategic partnership

Africa has become one of the fastest-growing pillars of Türkiye's foreign policy over the past two decades.

Ankara has expanded from a relatively limited diplomatic footprint to one of the continent's most extensive networks, opening dozens of new embassies and dramatically increasing high-level political engagement.

Turkish companies have become active across sectors including construction, energy, healthcare, transportation and infrastructure, while development projects coordinated through institutions such as the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) have supported education, vocational training and public services.

Turkish Airlines has reinforced these ties by building one of the world's most comprehensive African flight networks, facilitating trade, tourism and investment.

Defense cooperation has also accelerated, particularly through training programs, military agreements and exports of Turkish defense technologies, while Ankara has positioned itself as a mediator in regional disputes.

Somalia serves as the primary benchmark of this strategy, where Turkish engagement has expanded from vital humanitarian aid into a broad security, economic, and institutional partnership. Beyond constructing major infrastructure and managing strategic transportation hubs in Mogadishu, Ankara maintains its largest military training facility abroad in the country, while recently broadening cooperation to include maritime defense and offshore energy resource exploration.

Türkiye further reinforced its role as a regional mediator by facilitating the Ankara Declaration between Somalia and Ethiopia, helping defuse tensions and boost dialogue between the two Horn of Africa neighbors. The agreement underscored Ankara's growing diplomatic influence in resolving regional disputes through negotiation rather than confrontation.

Latin America: Diversifying diplomatic horizons

Although geographically distant, Latin America has become an important focus of Türkiye's diversification strategy.

Trade volumes have expanded steadily over the past two decades alongside growing diplomatic representation across the region. Turkish businesses have invested in sectors ranging from aviation to construction, while bilateral agreements have supported greater economic integration.

Soft power has complemented Türkiye's traditional diplomacy. Turkish soap operas have attracted millions of viewers throughout Latin America, boosting tourism and strengthening public awareness of Türkiye.

Educational exchanges, humanitarian cooperation and expanding direct flight connections continue to reinforce Ankara's long-term engagement with the region.

Asia-Pacific: Positioning for Asian century

Recognizing Asia's growing economic weight, Türkiye launched its Asia Anew initiative to deepen engagement across one of the world's most dynamic regions. Introduced in 2019, the Asia Anew initiative reflects Türkiye's efforts to deepen political, economic and cultural ties with the region while responding to Asia's growing role in the global economy. The initiative promotes stronger cooperation in areas ranging from trade and investment to technology, education and connectivity.

Relations with China encompass trade, infrastructure and investment, while partnerships with Japan and South Korea have expanded in technology, manufacturing, disaster resilience and industrial cooperation.

Türkiye has also strengthened engagement with ASEAN, viewing Southeast Asia as an important market and investment destination. As an ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner, Türkiye has expanded institutional engagement with the bloc, promoting cooperation in areas including trade, connectivity, disaster management and sustainable development.

Through initiatives such as the Middle Corridor and growing logistics investments, Ankara aims to integrate more closely into emerging Eurasian supply chains while positioning itself as a gateway between Asian production centers and European consumers.

North America: Strategic cooperation amid differences

Relations with the United States combine deep strategic cooperation with recurring policy disagreements.

Ankara and Washington continue to maintain institutional dialogue through high-level diplomatic and military channels. Turkish officials have repeatedly emphasized the importance of resolving disagreements through constructive engagement while preserving the strategic value of the bilateral alliance.

Türkiye continues to contribute to NATO's collective deterrence and participates in allied missions, while discussions on defense modernization and industrial cooperation remain on the bilateral agenda. Ankara also advocates greater collaboration in emerging fields such as cybersecurity, defense innovation and advanced technologies.

Defense cooperation has gained renewed momentum under President Donald Trump's administration, with both governments signaling a willingness to deepen defense ties, including efforts aimed at restoring Türkiye's participation in the F-35 fighter jet program.

Economic relations have become an increasingly resilient component of Türkiye-U.S. ties. Bilateral trade has expanded in recent years, supported by growing investment in sectors including manufacturing, energy, technology and aviation. Both governments have expressed support for further increasing trade volumes and encouraging private-sector partnerships.

Relations with Canada have likewise broadened beyond traditional security cooperation. Alongside close coordination within NATO, the two countries continue to strengthen ties through academic exchanges, scientific research, clean energy initiatives and commercial partnerships, while maintaining dialogue on regional and global security issues. Ottawa and Ankara formally launched negotiations for ⁠a ⁠free trade agreement (FTA) in July, following discussions by Canadian ⁠and Turkish ‌trade ‌ministers. The beginning of free trade agreement negotiations marks a new phase in Türkiye-Canada economic relations, with both countries seeking to expand trade, investment and business opportunities.

In an increasingly multipolar world, Türkiye continues to pursue a foreign policy based on strategic autonomy, active diplomacy and diversified partnerships. By maintaining strong ties across different regions, Ankara aims to advance its national interests while contributing to peace, stability and economic cooperation.