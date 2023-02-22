Türkiye’s new representative to the United Nations on Tuesday presented his letter of credence to the body’s head Antonio Guterres.

In a bilateral meeting after the presentation of the credentials, the two underlined the importance of the U.N.'s role in mobilizing the international community to provide humanitarian aid and solidarity with Türkiye in the aftermath of the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes.

Full implementation of the Istanbul grain agreement was also emphasized during the meeting, according to sources speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA).

Other areas of cooperation between Türkiye and the U.N., such as Türkiye's Zero Waste Project, were also discussed, sources added.

Previously serving as Türkiye's deputy foreign minister, Sedat Önal was appointed to the role of the permanent representative of Türkiye to the U.N. with a Presidential decree published on Feb. 4.

Önal has been serving in the Foreign Ministry since 1989, and has worked in many countries including Kuwait, Germany, the United States, Iran, Austria and Jordan.