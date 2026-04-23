U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack revived the country's hopes for improved defense cooperation with his country.

Barrack described the prolonged dispute over Ankara’s participation in the F-35 fighter jet program as "insane,” urging a swift resolution, and stressing that it would help strengthen the NATO alliance, which both countries are longstanding members of.

In remarks to Fox News Digital following his statements at last weekend’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Barrack said the impasse underscores the need for a diplomatic breakthrough, reiterating that Türkiye remains a vital ally hosting key U.S. assets, contributing to NATO missions and countering shared threats.

Barrack, who also serves as the U.S. special envoy for Syria, said U.S. sanctions and Türkiye’s removal from the F-35 program, triggered by its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system, have unnecessarily strained ties while benefiting Russia.

"The S-400 issue can and should be resolved within months through surgical diplomacy,” Barrack said, pointing to efforts led by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and grounded in the relationship between U.S. President Donald Trump and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Addressing concerns in Congress, including criticism from Senator Rick Scott over potential arms transfers, Barrack said any resolution would fully comply with Section 1245 of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

"That means verifiable cessation of possession and operability of the Russian S-400 system,” he said, adding that formal certifications from the U.S. Departments of Defense and State would confirm there is no risk to sensitive F-35 technology. "There will be no shortcuts on American security standards,” he stressed.

Barrack said a breakthrough is within reach, adding: "What I am signaling is that real breakthroughs are imminent: restoring Turkey’s role in the F-35 ecosystem, strengthening NATO interoperability, boosting US industry, and denying Russia leverage.”

Describing the approach as aligned with Trump’s foreign policy, he said: "This is classic Trump deal-making: enforce the law, protect our technology, and rebuild alliances that advance American strength.”

"In every one of these statements, I am speaking directly in support of this administration’s foreign policy. We believe in peace through strength, candid assessment of realities, and delivering results that protect U.S. interests without dragging America into endless conflicts,” said Barrack.