The United States on Thursday hailed Turkey's promise to secure Kabul's airport once U.S. forces leave, saying the two nations' presidents agreed at the NATO summit to work out the logistics.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden – who met in Brussels on Monday after tensions between the NATO allies – had a "detailed discussion" about the fate of the airport, said Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security advisor.

The two leaders "agreed that they would work together to make this happen," Sullivan told reporters.

Erdoğan said Turkey needed "certain forms of support" to which Biden agreed, he said.

"The two of them tasked teams just to work out the final details. But the clear commitment from the leaders was established that Turkey would play a lead role in securing Hamid Karzai International Airport," Sullivan said.

Biden has ordered the withdrawal of all U.S. forces from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of America's longest war, believing that no more can be achieved.

Even U.S. officials have acknowledged concerns about whether the Kabul government can withstand a potential offensive by the Taliban – and the airport is considered crucial to stability.

Turkey, as a Muslim-majority nation but also a member of NATO, has played a key role in Afghanistan.

With efforts to resolve the dispute over Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, which led Washington to impose sanctions on Turkey's arms industry last year, the airport plan may offer a rare opportunity to build goodwill.

The two countries are also at odds over U.S. support for the PKK terrorist organization’s Syrian wing, the YPG, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and a U.S. court case against a Turkish state bank.

Ankara first made the proposal to guard and run the airport at a NATO meeting in May when the U.S. and its partners agreed on a plan to withdraw troops.

After two decades of war, forces from 36 countries involved in NATO's Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan are set to pull out of the country in coordination with the U.S. troop withdrawal by Sept. 11.