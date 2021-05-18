The United Nations could not release a statement of condemnation on Israeli violence against the Palestinians due to the United States' opposition, as Washington considers the oppressor and the oppressed equal, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated Tuesday.

Briefing lawmakers in the Turkish Parliament regarding the recent Israeli attacks targeting Palestine and Palestinians, Çavuşoğlu said, "The international community's reaction remained weak once again."

"The international community called on both sides as if there is a war between Israel and Palestine's armies in Gaza. Some put Israel's security above everything. They closed their eyes in the face of war and humanitarian crimes in Gaza," he said.

Underlining that there is unity and solidarity in Turkey when it comes to the Palestinian issue, Çavuşoğlu also said that the Turkish nation offers hope for oppressed people in Palestine and other parts of the world.

The Israeli army has launched incessant attacks on Gaza since May 10, killing at least 212 Palestinians, including 61 children and 35 women, and injuring 1,400 others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In its recent indiscriminate attacks, Israel has also targeted the press and Turkish journalists, drawing condemnation from press institutions around the world.

The airstrikes on Gaza were preceded by days of tension and Israeli aggression in occupied East Jerusalem, where hundreds of Palestinians were assaulted by Israeli forces at Al-Aqsa Mosque and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.