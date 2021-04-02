Bulgarian citizens in Turkey will be able to vote for the Bulgarian parliamentary elections, which will be held on April 4, at 35 polling stations in nine Turkish cities, according to information obtained from diplomatic sources.

For Bulgarian citizens living in Turkey, Bulgaria will establish ballot boxes in some districts of the provinces of Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Bursa, Edirne, Tekirdağ, Kırklareli, Manisa and Kocaeli.

The necessary measures due to the COVID-19 epidemic will be taken by Turkish authorities in coordination with Bulgaria's diplomatic missions in Turkey.

The number of polling stations in Turkey will be limited to 35 since it is the maximum number of polling stations allowed by the Electoral Code of Bulgaria outside the European Union.

Some people have criticized the limited number of ballot boxes as a move that could prevent Turkish Bulgarians from voting.

Turkey is home to the largest number of Bulgarian citizens of Turkish descent. It is estimated that there are 350,000 expatriate residents in Turkey and they could be capable of influencing Bulgarian domestic politics.

Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry stated that Bulgarian citizens abroad will be able to vote in 465 polling stations in 69 countries.

More than 20,000 people with dual citizenship living in Turkey applied for a pre-registration request to vote.

6.3 million registered voters in Bulgaria, where about 850,000 Turks and Muslims live, will go to the polls on April 4 to elect 240 members of parliament.

This election will be the first since 2009 to be held within the four-year timeframe set by the Bulgarian Constitution. A political party or coalition must obtain a minimum of 4% of the vote in order to enter the National Assembly.

There are 22 parties and eight coalitions registered for the upcoming elections. Opinion polls show that 6 or 7 parties and alliances can exceed the 4% threshold.