The Chairperson of the Homeland Party (Memleket Partisi) reached the 100,000 signatures required for nomination as a presidential candidate in Türkiye’s upcoming election on May 14 on Saturday.

According to data shared by the Supreme Election Board (YSK), Ince collected 100,048 signatures in four days.

The New Welfare Party (YRP) Chairperson Fatih Erbakan had collected 69,150 signatures but has renounced his candidacy and announced that his party would support the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party)-led People’s Alliance’s candidate Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Other candidates, including Sinan Oğan and Doğu Perinçek, collected 57,976 and 19,653 signatures, respectively.

YSK specified Monday, March 27, as the last day to collect 100,00 signatures.