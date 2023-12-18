With local elections looming less than four months away, Türkiye’s political parties have entered the crucial phase of finalizing their candidates. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), in particular, is actively engaged in the candidate selection process, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is also the chairperson of the party, dedicating his working hours to the elections.

During his weekend stay in Istanbul, Erdoğan held crucial meetings with his party's provincial organization, employing a confidential nomination process involving sealed envelopes. The process aimed at seeking the opinions of the party members to determine a candidate that has won the approval of the majority.

Following the intra-party poll, Ömer Çelik, spokesperson for the AK Party, addressed the media at the party’s Istanbul headquarters on Sunday.

“Towards the end of December, we will unveil the candidates for our metropolitan cities as our election preparations gain momentum following our success in the general elections,” he said.

Çelik emphasized Erdoğan's commitment to democratic values within the AK Party tradition.

"Our chairman has directed the establishment of various mechanisms to ensure a democratic appeal, and we are actively engaged in activities to fully express the organizational will," Çelik explained.

Highlighting the party's commitment to fostering common sense, he added, "We are developing a robust system where each candidate reflects all processes, allowing our members to freely express their preferences without any external influence.”

“This political approach sets a precedent for other parties and serves as a model for democratic participation."

Çelik continued, "Political parties should align with the people's agenda, and our efforts aim to make a significant contribution to our nation."

He confirmed that the AK Party's election calendar is on track.

In a parallel development, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has recently finalized its mayoral candidates for 227 electoral districts, including four metropolitan cities. The decision, made at the party assembly, sees the re-nomination of Ekrem İmamoğlu in Istanbul and Mansur Yavaş in capital Ankara.

The stage is now set for a dynamic and competitive electoral landscape as both major parties gear up for the upcoming vote.

Istanbul, as the country's largest city and economic hub, stands as a focal point in Türkiye's political landscape, acting as a stronghold for various political movements. The outcome of the elections is more than the appointment of a mayor; it has the potential to either reinforce existing political dynamics or signify a shift in the broader political balance. The mayor of Istanbul holds a position of considerable influence, impacting local governance and policies with resonance on the national stage.

The nationwide survey and campaign period haven’t kicked off yet; however, as the anticipation builds for the upcoming vote, some surveys have painted a challenging picture for the incumbent mayor, suggesting that the political landscape in the city may be on the brink of change. The surveys reveal a sentiment among city residents that dissatisfaction with various aspects of municipal governance is likely to influence their voting choices.

One of the primary factors contributing to the potential decline in support for İmamoğlu is a widespread perception of unaddressed complaints and concerns among Istanbul residents. The city, as vibrant and dynamic as it is, has grappled with a range of issues that have left citizens dissatisfied with the current state of affairs.

Transportation factor

At the heart of this dissatisfaction lies a key issue: public transportation.

Traffic congestion has become a major source of discontent, with residents facing prolonged commutes and seeking practical solutions to ease daily travel. The existing public transportation network, designed to alleviate congestion, is perceived as falling short of meeting the needs of Istanbul's expanding population.

Complaints about overcrowded buses, metrobuses and metro lines are common, contributing to discomfort and delays for commuters. The perceived lack of reliable services has raised questions about the city administration's ability to address this fundamental aspect of urban life.

Accessibility issues add to the problem, with some neighborhoods feeling underserved and residents expressing frustration over limited transportation options, particularly in outlying areas. The unequal distribution of service quality has fueled a sense of inequality and highlighted the need for a more comprehensive and inclusive public transportation strategy.