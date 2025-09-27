President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called Saturday for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government to face immediate trial over actions in Gaza, accusing global institutions of failing to uphold human rights and international law.

Speaking at the Bosphorus Diplomacy Forum in Istanbul, Erdoğan criticized the United Nations and other international mechanisms, saying they have “become part of the problem” rather than the solution.

“Universal values have been shelved, and the international system has been completely paralyzed. Human rights and human dignity have been damaged, and emotions like compassion have been silenced. There is a major system crisis,” he said.

Erdoğan said Türkiye cannot remain indifferent to conflicts in the region. “Even if everyone else remains indifferent, we cannot remain indifferent to the suffering, oppression, and endless conflicts in our region,” he said, citing Gaza, Yemen, Syria, Sudan, and Somalia. “Every life that falls...is taking our lives.”

He condemned the use of hunger in Gaza as a “weapon of mass destruction” and praised humanitarian efforts, including the Sumud Flotilla delivering aid to the territory.

“The Sumud Flotilla is heading towards Gaza with its sails full. Volunteers are bringing aid to Gaza. We send our greetings to the Sumud Flotilla’s passengers of hope,” Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan called for immediate accountability for Netanyahu and his cabinet, calling them a “genocidal cadre” and asserting that stopping them is essential.

Erdoğan’s remarks came as Israel stands increasingly isolated over its genocidal war in Gaza, where nearly 65,600 Palestinians, the vast majority women and children, have been killed since October 2023.

Netanyahu spoke to a largely empty hall in the 80th session of the U.N. General Assembly after many delegations walked out in protest of Israel's genocide in Gaza, now nearing its third year.

Erdoğan also urged imposing deterrent sanctions on Israel, including potential bans from international sports competitions. “Unless Israel is stopped, the will for the State of Palestine will remain incomplete,” he said.

Türkiye, Erdoğan added, positions itself as a regional actor capable of working with all groups “for peace, stability, tranquility, and justice,” emphasizing the country’s historic role in responding to crises.