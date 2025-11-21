President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan departed from Türkiye on Friday for South Africa to attend the 20th G-20 Leaders’ Summit, which will take place on Nov. 22-23 in Johannesburg.

The Turkish delegation accompanying Erdoğan includes Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Chief of Staff Hasan Doğan, Presidential Advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç and AK Party spokesperson Ömer Çelik.

Duran said in a statement on his Nsosyal account on Thursday that the president will address various sessions of the summit, which will convene under the theme, "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability."

Erdoğan is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, other G-20 leaders and representatives of international organizations, focusing on enhancing diplomatic and economic ties, regional stability and global governance reform, according to the statement.

Fidan will also address several sessions, including the “Global Geopolitical Situation” and the “G-20 goals for 2025: Evaluation of South Africa’s Term Presidency of G-20, High-Level Outputs and G-20 Review,” sources said.

The G-20 includes 19 countries – Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Türkiye, the U.K. and the U.S. – along with the European Union and the African Union.

Türkiye considers the G-20, a platform to address political issues like Israel’s attacks on Gaza and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an important venue in terms of global economic cooperation and coordination.