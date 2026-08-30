Türkiye on Sunday marked the 104th anniversary of the Battle of Dumlupınar, which cemented the success of the Turkish War of Independence in the post-World War I country.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and dignitaries paid tribute to martyrs and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Republic of Türkiye, on the occasion observed as Victory Day.

In a message, Erdoğan noted that nefarious plots were still afoot against Türkiye and the wider region 104 years later and vowed that they would not let them succeed. “We are decisively standing up for the independence and future of our nation,” Erdoğan wrote in a memorial notebook at Atatürk’s mausoleum in Ankara, which he visited with the Cabinet and military brass.

Atatürk, a seasoned officer, was commander-in-chief at the battle in 1922 and personally commanded a war-weary army in present-day Kütahya, where the battlefield was located. Eventually, Turkish forces defeated the invading Greek forces, pushing them farther west. The battle was the penultimate episode of Büyük Taarruz, or the Great Offensive, a campaign led by Ankara-based Atatürk, who mobilized the nation amid the collapse of the Ottoman Empire to save the country by forcing out the invading forces.

Victory Day is viewed as the ultimate blow to the imperialist takeover of Türkiye by various world powers at the time, and this view is often highlighted nowadays as the country faces rising security threats in the region, primarily due to Israel’s expansionist policies.

In his tribute to Atatürk, Erdoğan wrote in the memorial notebook that Türkiye was grateful to him, the first members of the Turkish Parliament, who played a role in planning the campaign against the invaders, and the heroes of the Turkish army. “The Republic of Türkiye is a sacred legacy entrusted to us by martyrs and veterans. Guided by their efforts, we are strengthening brotherhood and solidarity in every field,” Erdoğan also wrote.

The president later hosted ministers, military commanders, ambassadors, lawmakers, political party leaders and other dignitaries at the Presidential Complex for a Victory Day event and joined a ceremony at the Land Forces School. Victory Day is also known as Armed Forces Day, as it pays tribute to soldiers who fought for independence and honors the historic battles of the Turkish armies throughout history that took place in August.

In a separate message on the occasion released by the Presidency’s Directorate of Communications, Erdoğan underlined that the Aug. 30 victory “once again ensured that these lands where we have lived freely for 1,000 years are and will remain our homeland forever.”

“The Great Victory, which also paved the way for the establishment of our republic, proclaimed to the entire world that our nation would never accept captivity, while also contributing to breaking the imperialist encirclement of our region,” he said.

“Inspired and emboldened by its glorious history, Türkiye is moving confidently toward its goals with success stories in every field, from energy and the defense industry to science and technology and foreign policy. At a time when wars, conflicts, crises and political uncertainties are increasing around the world, particularly in our region, Türkiye stands out with its principled, resolute and proactive policies centered on humanitarian values. Today, there is a Türkiye that seeks to prevent oppression, regardless of who perpetrates it, and to stand by the oppressed, regardless of who they are, never shying away from paying the price when necessary for this cause. ‘As long as the blue sky above does not collapse and the black earth beneath does not split open,’ no one will be able to make Türkiye and the Turkish nation abandon their sacred struggle,” Erdoğan said, using a quote from the ancient Turkic Orkhon inscriptions.

“Despite all the provocations and incitement by those who feed on instability, as a state and a nation, we will continue to stand for what is right, the rule of law, justice, peace and stability,” Erdoğan also stated.

Victory Day was also an occasion for the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) to showcase their might. Military parades were held in all 81 provinces, while the army’s locally made vessels were opened to the public for visits.