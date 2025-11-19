Addressing lawmakers on Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pointed out to a silver lining in terror-free Türkiye initiative that aims dissolution of terrorist group PKK.

Erdoğan’s remarks came one day after a government ally offered to visit PKK’s jailed ringleader Abdullah Öcalan to move forward the initiative. Erdoğan said a parliamentary committee tasked with preparing guidelines for the initiative would make “the right decision” when it convened on Friday. The parliamentary committee has faced heightening calls for hearing from Öcalan himself as it nears completion of its task.

“Winners of terror-free Türkiye initiative will be Turks, Kurds, all communities in Türkiye, region,” Erdoğan said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...