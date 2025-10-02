Addressing fellow members of Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara on Thursday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan repeated his harsh criticism of Israel, this time focusing on Israel’s attack on Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters.

“I condemn banditry targeting Global Sumud Flotilla. It proved how far genocidal Israeli administration will go to distract from its crimes. It demonstrated true face of Israel to world once again. Türkiye supports all passengers of hope aboard flotilla. We are taking measures to protect activists, our citizens aboard flotilla,” he said.

