Speaking to journalists during a return flight from Azerbaijan on Tuesday, Erdoğan said in remarks published on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump requested them to persuade Hamas to agree upon a peace plan. “Our priority is an immediate, lasting cease-fire,” Erdoğan stated. He noted that Hamas was ready for peace and further negotiations.

The Turkish leader also commented on Global Sumud Flotilla intercepted illegally by Israel and hailed activists for “making illegal blockade on Gaza visible.”

Erdoğan also denounced Israel’s “planned genocide and terrorism” in Gaza.

Commenting on situation in neighboring Syria where US-backed terrorist group YPG reached a tentative cease-fire with Damascus, Erdoğan said they would not allow Syria to relapse into instability and urged YPG to honor its early deal for integration with Syrian security forces.

Erdoğan also spoke about Türkiye’s exclusion from F-35 programme of United States and said the removal was not legitimate.

