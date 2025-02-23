Speaking at the eighth congress of ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in the capital Ankara on Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said era of intervention into politics was over, in reference to recent remarks by executives of a business association.

Erdoğan said Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD) enjoyed huge profits under successive governments of his AK Party, yet, they resorted to dirty opposition tactics. “We have no place for unlicensed politics or unlicensed economy,” he said, urging TUSIAD to either form a political party or join the existing ones.

The president also spoke about terror-free Türkiye initiative to end PKK terrorism. He underlined that terrorism and democracy cannot function together and the terrorist group should lay down arms.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...