President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday that Türkiye's ongoing efforts to eradicate terrorism would usher in a new era for the country and contribute to stability across the region, as he addressed an event in eastern Türkiye marking the 955th anniversary of the Battle of Manzikert (Malazgirt).

Speaking at the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan National Garden in Ahlat, a district of Bitlis province, Erdoğan said Türkiye would move toward a stronger future through national unity and solidarity.

“Let no one have any doubt: We will all witness the rise of a great and powerful Türkiye on the horizon, just as these monuments here bear witness to history,” Erdoğan underlined. “Together, we will shoulder the sacred legacy of our martyrs and veterans and carry Türkiye toward a much stronger future.”

Erdoğan placed particular emphasis on solidarity among Turks, Kurds and Arabs, saying Türkiye's progress would also benefit other peoples across the region.

“We know who is disturbed by this. We know who is concerned about it,” he noted. “Whatever you do, you cannot turn us away from our path. You cannot prevent us, as Turks, Kurds and Arabs, from embracing one another in brotherhood.”

The president said the country's “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, which he said was first signaled in Ahlat two years ago, would open the door to a new period when it achieves its objectives.

“Our economy will grow stronger along with our brotherhood, and the resilience of our home front will increase along with our prosperity,” he said.

The president added that Türkiye's immediate neighborhood, particularly Syria and Iraq, could achieve the peace and stability it has sought for years.

“The winners will be humanity, brotherhood, peace and stability. The winner will be the Turkish nation with its 86 million citizens.”

Erdoğan said Türkiye had entered a new phase in its development, declaring that “the dawn of a great and powerful Türkiye has broken” and that the construction of the “Century of Türkiye” had begun.

The president's remarks came as Türkiye prepared to commemorate the Battle of Malazgirt, fought on Aug. 26, 1071, when Seljuk forces led by Sultan Alp Arslan defeated the Byzantine army. The victory is widely regarded in Türkiye as a turning point that paved the way for the settlement of Anatolia by the Turks.

Events commemorating the 955th anniversary were held in Ahlat on Aug. 23-25, drawing visitors to the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan National Garden. Crowds carrying Turkish flags began gathering at the venue early Tuesday ahead of Erdoğan's address.

Erdoğan is expected to chair a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ahlat. His program is also expected to continue with a dinner attended by Cabinet members, regional governors and relatives of fallen soldiers.

Furthermore, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli also issued a statement Tuesday commemorating the anniversary, describing the 1071 victory as a defining moment that changed the course of history and shaped the future of Anatolia.

“The Turkish nation's march on the stage of history has witnessed the establishment of many world states, conquests that became legends and victories whose memories have been carried with pride through generations and illuminated the future,” Bahçeli said.

He traced the historical developments preceding Malazgirt, citing the Seljuk victory at Dandanaqan in 1040, early expeditions into Anatolia, the Battle of Pasinler in 1048 and Alp Arslan's conquest of Ani in 1064.

Bahçeli said the Battle of Manzikert represented the culmination of a longer political and military process that established a lasting Turkish presence in Anatolia.

He also emphasized the continuity of Turkish statehood from the Seljuk period through the Ottoman Empire and the modern Republic of Türkiye.

“Malazgirt is our past, Anatolia is our honor, Türkiye is our future,” Bahçeli said. “The Republic of Türkiye is our destiny.”

The annual Malazgirt commemorations hold symbolic importance in Türkiye, with senior officials frequently invoking the 1071 victory as a milestone in the country's historical presence in Anatolia.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications set up a stand at the anniversary events in Ahlat to provide visitors with information about the historic victory.

Two digital kiosks featured an interactive quiz prepared specifically for the anniversary as well as an archery-themed game.

The directorate also distributed copies of a book titled “The Malazgirt Victory: Turkish Art of War and Artistic Aesthetics” to visitors.

A 360-degree rotating photo platform at the stand also drew interest from participants, allowing visitors to take photographs commemorating the anniversary events.

Staff from the Directorate of Communications provided information about the institution's activities and the publication as part of the three-day commemorations.