When the terror-free initiative is safely finalized, Türkiye will celebrate a stronger future, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a video message released Thursday to mark Islam's upcoming holiday Eid al-Adha.

The initiative, launched last year by Erdoğan's ally Devlet Bahçeli, aims to end four decades of PKK terrorism in Türkiye after the organization declared in a landmark decision last month to disarm and disband itself.

“We have entered a new phase with the organization’s decision to dissolve itself. We will be rid of this half-century-old plague with the support of our nation and the political institution,” Erdoğan said in his message.

The PKK’s bloody terror campaign, which exploited the Kurdish community under the pretext of fighting for their rights, a self-styled Kurdish state in southeast Türkiye, has claimed at least 40,000 lives since the 1980s.

After years of military operations to eradicate the group, Türkiye initiated a "reconciliation process" previously in 2013 in a bid to prevent the PKK from justifying its actions.

The process saw the reinstatement of the rights of the Kurdish community, but it ultimately collapsed when the PKK resumed its terrorist attacks after a brief lull.

Erdoğan assured the Turkish government has “never allowed any attempt to hurt the souls of our martyrs, their families or our veterans so far, and we never will.”

The PKK is now expected to hand over its weapons within the next four months, and some 3,500 members will leave their hideouts in Iraq’s north.

Economic boost

The terror-free initiative has also helped create stronger ground for economic, foreign policy and security developments for Türkiye, Erdoğan continued.

He pointed out the “tangible” effects of the economic reform program and macroeconomic stability, especially on inflation, which fell to 35.4% in May, its lowest since late 2021.

Erdoğan’s government has returned to more conventional economic policies in 2023, boosting reserves, tempering inflation and luring more investors.

Turkish economy saw moderate growth of 1.0% in the first quarter of 2025, with the gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by 2%. Its annual growth is expected to hit 2.3%, according to market surveys.

“We continue to combat all problems that reduce standards for our citizens, starting with the cost-of-living crisis,” Erdoğan said.

He also promised to deliver 252,000 more homes by the end of the year to victims of the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes that leveled 11 southeastern cities and killed 53,000 people.

Gaza, Ukraine, Syria

Erdoğan also expressed his wish for peace in conflict-ridden regions of the world, “from Gaza to Sudan and Somalia this Eid.”

“We are making every effort to stop the genocide in Palestine and to ensure the war between Russia and Ukraine ends with a fair peace,” he said.

The second round of first direct talks between the warring sides in Istanbul last week marked a historic step toward ending the bloody Ukraine war, Erdoğan continued.

“With the support of all friendly countries in the region, we believe Syria will achieve lasting peace and return to its former glorious days,” he added.

Domestic politics

Erdoğan further criticized a decision from his main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) not to congratulate fellow parties on Eid al-Adha.

“I was saddened that the main opposition has become a party that refuses to celebrate Eid with anyone at a time when we are strengthening our forever fraternity and domestic front as a nation,” he said.

He wished for the CHP to “give up on its erroneous ways and for all colors of Türkiye to come together on Eid.”

“I hope Eid al-Adha brings good fortune for our country, nation and humanity,” he said. “I congratulate all my citizens and our region, as well as our brothers and sisters around the world, on their Eid.”