President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned Wednesday that the war against neighboring Iran, which he said was triggered by provocations from Israel, has already caused serious damage across the region and the global economy, calling for urgent diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.

Speaking at a parliamentary group meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Parliament, Erdoğan said the conflict risks spreading across the Middle East if it is not quickly contained.

“The war launched against our neighbor Iran with Israel’s provocations has caused severe destruction both in our geography and in the global economy,” Erdoğan underlined.

He warned that the conflict must be halted before it triggers a broader regional catastrophe.

“This war must be stopped before it grows and throws the entire region into flames,” Erdoğan said. “If diplomacy is given a chance, it is entirely possible to achieve this.”

The Turkish leader also emphasized that Ankara would remain engaged in efforts to address regional crises and maintain dialogue among countries in the region.

“As Türkiye, we are not a country that remains indifferent to crises around us or turns its back on friends and brothers in times of difficulty,” he said.