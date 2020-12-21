Turkey on Sunday reiterated its criticism of Greece's efforts to use third parties and the sanction threats against Turkey for the solution of Eastern Mediterranean disputes rather than favoring direct dialogue and diplomatic talks.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu lambasted his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on Sunday over his controversial remarks to a local newspaper.

"Dear Niko, here's some friendly advice for the new year – stop asking for help from others and injuring the Greek people's dignity," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Dendias on his Twitter account had shared his interview with the local Parapolitika daily Saturday claiming that recent European Council decisions against Turkey were not "enough" and that the U.S. imposed sanctions on Turkey for "threatening the NATO alliance."

In response, Çavuşoğlu said: "May 2021 be the year when we settle our differences equitably by talking directly, sincerely and earnestly."

Relations between Turkey and Greece are at odds due to several issues.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected maritime boundary claims by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration and stressed that these excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of both Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

Ankara has sent several drillships over the past year to explore for energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting its rights in the region as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Turkish leaders have repeatedly stressed that Ankara is in favor of resolving all outstanding problems in the region through international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue and negotiations.

The European Union leaders meeting in Brussels on Dec. 10 decided to draw up a list of Turkish targets for sanctions over what they described as Ankara's "unilateral actions and provocations" in the Eastern Mediterranean, an area believed to be rich in energy resources.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last week told German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a videoconference call that Turkey wants to turn over a new leaf with the EU.

"President Erdoğan during the meeting said Turkey wants to turn a new page in its relations with the EU, as he thanked Merkel for her constructive contributions and efforts on Turkey-EU relations," the Presidency said.

Erdoğan said there was a new "window of opportunity" for Turkey-EU relations to strengthen but some countries were "trying to create a crisis" that would damage "this positive agenda," the Presidency added in the statement.

Turkey and Greece previously agreed to discussions over the disputed Eastern Mediterranean waters, but nothing concrete has taken place. Erdoğan accused Greece of running away from talks and insisted Turkey's attitude was "constructive."

Amid the tensions, Greece has forged closer military ties with traditional allies France and the U.S. and expanded collaboration with Israel, Egypt and other countries in the region.

Most recently, Greece last week said it will receive delivery of 18 French-made Rafale fighter jets next year as part of a major 11.5-billion-euro ($14.5 billion) drive to modernize its armed forces amid tension with Turkey.

Meanwhile, Turkey's Defense Ministry announced Monday that Turkish naval and air forces will conduct a joint military drill in the Mediterranean on Tuesday.