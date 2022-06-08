A 2021 country report on Turkey by the European Parliament is biased and unrealistic, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, accusing the report of being unconstructive in furthering ties between Ankara and Brussels.

Releasing a statement after the legislative body's General Assembly approved the report earlier in the day, the Foreign Ministry said Ankara does not accept the report which ignores the need to strengthen relations between Turkey and the European Union through mutual efforts.

Turkey primarily expects the European Parliament not to become a tool for "narrow-minded circles," as well as to have an encouraging attitude toward EU institutions for the revival of the accession talks, it added.

However, it has so far taken the "opposite stance," the statement asserted, adding that this attitude is "not surprising" from the European Parliament, which tolerates members of terrorist groups making terrorist propaganda.

The European Parliament had lost its credibility in the eyes of the Turkish public, the ministry said and stressed that the "baseless views" in the report reflecting claims on democracy, the rule of law and human rights in Turkey and the "narrow-minded" efforts of some EU members relating to the Aegean, Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus issues were "of no use to us."