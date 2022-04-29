Fabrice Leggeri, a figurehead for impenetrable European frontiers who was frequently accused of tolerating illegal "pushbacks" of migrants, offered his resignation Friday as head of the Frontex border agency.

Frontex's board would weigh Leggeri's offer to step down the same day, a French source told Agence France-Presse (AFP), "following an investigation into his management of the agency by OLAF," the European Anti-Fraud Office.

"I can confirm that he has offered his resignation," which "opens the possibility of a new start" for Frontex, a German government spokesperson said at a regular press conference in Berlin.

OLAF's confidential report into Leggeri found he "did not follow procedures, was dishonest with the EU and managed staff badly," French magazine Le Point reported.

Frontex has repeatedly been accused by aid groups of illegally returning migrants across EU borders – or of turning a blind eye when national authorities themselves carried out such "pushbacks."

Greece's land and sea borders with Turkey have been a major focus of such allegations.

On Wednesday, an investigation by French daily Le Monde and investigative outfit Lighthouse Reports found that Frontex recorded pushbacks in Greek waters between March 2020 and September 2021 as "operations to prevent departures (toward Europe), carried out in Turkish waters".

Lighthouse Reports and German magazine Der Spiegel published Leggeri's letter of resignation on Twitter.

In it, he writes that "I give my mandate back to the Management Board as it seems that Frontex mandate on which I have been elected and renewed in June 2019 has silently but effectively been changed."

In recent months, Leggeri has publicly acknowledged confusion over whether his role was to hinder migrants' entry to Europe or to oversee national border agencies' treatment of asylum-seekers.

He said in December that he was "helpless" to work out his true mission.

"Between the imperative not to allow people to cross irregularly and the other, the principle of non-refoulement (which forbids pushbacks) as everyone in need of protection has the right to asylum, how should we act?" he said.

"No one can give me the answer. We're schizophrenic."

Marked by repeated political scares over migrant arrivals in Europe, Leggeri's seven years as Frontex chief have coincided with a major increase in resources for the agency.

It is set to grow to 10,000 staff watching the EU's external borders by 2027.

But the agency also reported last week that irregular crossings into the EU were the highest in six years in January-March this year, with 40,300 entries.

The biggest numbers of irregular crossings were detected coming from the Western Balkans, mostly entering the EU via Greece and Bulgaria.

They accounted for around half of all irregular entries, with the main migrant nationalities being Syrian and Afghan.

Most migrants irregularly entering the EU along its eastern and southern flanks aimed to move on to other EU countries, or to former EU member Britain.