Despite saying that Greece has no intention of entering into an arms race with Turkey, Athens announced on Tuesday the purchase of three new Belharra frigates with the option for one more.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that Greece and France decided to upgrade their bilateral cooperation in defense after hinting at the announcement a day earlier.

The deal marks "an audacious first step towards European strategic autonomy," Macron said at a signing ceremony with Mitsotakis at the Elysee Palace.

After finalizing a 2.5 billion euro ($2.92 billion) agreement with long-standing ally France for the purchase of 18 Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets last year, Mitsotakis said this month that Greece would buy another six Rafale jets from Paris.

France had been also expected to put in proposals to supply new frigates to Athens.

Asked if Greece was close to a defense deal with France, Mitsotakis, who is in Paris, told Greek state television on Monday that there will be announcements Tuesday morning.

"We're heading towards a substantial deepening of our strategic cooperation between Greece and France," he said.

Mitsotakis and French President Emmanuel Macron were due to make joint statements in Paris on Tuesday.

Greece has often been embroiled in tensions with neighboring Turkey over a range of issues, from competing claims over hydrocarbon resources in the Aegean Sea to the demilitarisation of islands. Greece's burgeoning arms program is designed to counter Turkish challenges in the Eastern Mediterranean, against which France is among the few EU states to have offered public support in past months.

In an interview with Greece's state-run broadcaster ERT, Mitsotakis said that cooperation can be reached with Turkey on common issues such as the climate crisis and the refugee problem.

"I am not in the mood for an arms race with Turkey. It is not my intention," he said. "Because, you know, these are decisions for arms programs that have a long horizon. I will hand over more powerful armed forces to my successor."

The announcement of boosting military ties with France comes after Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stated recently in July that secondhand French Rafale jets will not change the power balance in the region.

Speaking then on Athens’ purchase of French Rafale jets, Akar had said: “They have been engaging in an arms race. They buy jets, arms, equipment. It is not possible to change the power balance with a few secondhand jets.”

Turkey has frequently voiced that it expects its neighbor Greece to adopt peaceful political solutions rather than aggressive ones.

Turkey, the country with the longest coastline on the Eastern Mediterranean, has sent drillships with a military escort to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that it and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have rights in the region.

To reduce tensions, Turkey has called for dialogue to ensure the fair sharing of the region's resources.