Turkish coast guard squads rescued 36 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece off Turkey’s western coast, reports said Tuesday.

In Izmir province, the coast guard rescued four irregular migrants off the Çeşme coast and 24 others near Dikili. The migrants were pushed back by the Greek coast guard in a rubber boat, Ihlas News Agency (IHA) reported. The two incidents took place on Jan. 22 and 23, respectively, the report said. The migrants were transferred to the local migration authority after procedures.

In Çanakkale province, the coast guard saved six irregular migrants who were also pushed back by Greece on Monday. The migrants were brought to the Ayvacık repatriation center after being rescued.

Last year, Greece pushed some 889 boats carrying irregular migrants back into Turkish territorial waters, while 25,668 migrants were rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard Command.

Setting out to start a new life, the irregular migrants' journey of hope often ends in the blue waters of the Aegean or turns into a nightmare due to the inhumane practices of Greek coast guard units. Turkey and Greece have been key transit points for migrants aiming to cross into Europe, fleeing war and persecution to start new lives. Turkey has accused Greece of large-scale pushbacks and summary deportations while denying migrants access to asylum procedures, which is a violation of international law. Turkey has also accused the European Union of turning a blind eye to this blatant abuse of human rights.

International organizations and Turkey have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum-seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children. Turkey's five Aegean provinces – Çanakkale, Balıkesir, Izmir, Muğla and Aydın – are prime spots for refugees leaving Turkey for the European Union, with Greek islands lying within sight of the Turkish coast.