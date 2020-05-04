Turkey supports global efforts to develop a diagnosis, treatment and vaccine to fight COVID-19, in addition to its domestic efforts, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday in his message to a video conference of world leaders to raise €7.5 billion ($8.2 billion) to help efforts to develop COVID-19 vaccine and treatment.

“The vaccine seems to be the most efficient tool to eliminate the presence of the virus. In addition to our domestic efforts, we support global efforts for the development of diagnosis, treatment and vaccines,” said Erdoğan in pre-recorded footage streamed for the online Coronavirus Global Response Summit hosted by the EU.

Underlining that any COVID-19 vaccine should be the property of all humanity, Erdoğan added that global access should be guaranteed, under the principle of leaving no one behind.

Erdoğan also said that Turkey will take these factors into consideration as it determines its financial contribution to vaccine development efforts. An announcement will come no later than May 23.

He stressed that the coronavirus pandemic had ceased to be only a health crisis and turned into a unique global test with political, economic and social dimensions.

The president also said his country had so far delivered medical aid to 57 nations around the globe to support their fight against the virus.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 248,000 worldwide, with total infections more than 3.52 million and recoveries surpassing 1.13 million people, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the European Union pledged on Monday 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) to the global search for vaccines and treatment, the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said during the pledging conference.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for any treatment developed to be available to everyone, something the World Health Organization said would be a challenge.