Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, the European Union head of delegation to Turkey, met with high school students training in "interior natural gas piping" as part of the "Technical Assistance Project for Encouraging Youth Employment in the TRC3 Region" project. The vocational education program is jointly funded by Turkey and the EU, and is being carried out by the Dicle Development Agency (DIKA) in southeastern Turkey's Mardin.

During his visit to Mardin, Meyer-Landrut was briefed on the program's educational activities by DIKA's secretary-general Ahmet Alanlı and provincial director of the Ministry of National Education Mehmet Polat. Meyer-Landrut stated that the EU appreciates Turkey's investment in youth education

Speaking at the evaluation meeting held at DIKA after the visit, Meyer-Landrut expressed his pleasure to be in Mardin.

"We believe that young people are your future. Therefore, youth employment is a very important issue. At the same time, we are also aware of how much investment is made by Turkey to young people's education and we appreciate this," he said.

The head of the EU delegation stated that they know how important vocational education is in the region, "It is extremely important for young people to make a smooth transition from school to employment and work life, and to facilitate this transition as much as possible. One of the most important elements that will ensure this is vocational education."

Within the scope of the project, 2,800 students found the opportunity to study in the region. Meyer-Landrut said that the EU is proud and pleased to be providing this training to young people in Turkey.

Alanlı said that they are working in cooperation with all institutions within the scope of the project.