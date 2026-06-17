A leading organizer of the Global Sumud Flotilla praised Türkiye's role in international solidarity efforts for Palestinians, saying Turkish participants and supporters have been central to sustaining the movement aimed at challenging Israel's blockade of Gaza and raising awareness about the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territories.

J. Zacharias Crist, a boat organizer and activist with the Global Sumud Flotilla, said he witnessed firsthand the significant contribution of Turkish citizens and Muslim communities to the initiative.

"I saw personally that Muslims, and especially Turks because we departed from Türkiye, were the backbone of this movement," Crist told Anadolu Agency (AA) on the sidelines of an international youth summit in Istanbul. "Without them, it would have been much more difficult for the movement to begin and to continue after the intervention."

Crist spoke during the "Cut to the Chase: Truth Beyond Borders" international youth summit, organized by Marmara Anatolian Imam Hatip High School under the hosting of Boğazici University.

The activist, who converted to Islam nearly two decades ago and later settled in Türkiye, said his participation in the flotilla deepened his understanding of the challenges faced by Palestinians living under Israeli occupation and blockade.

Crist said he was detained after taking part in a recent flotilla mission and described what he characterized as harsh treatment by Israeli forces during his custody.

"I experienced being kept in stress positions for hours, being restrained and subjected to violence," he said.

Crist said one of the most striking aspects of the experience was that activists from different nationalities were treated similarly during the interception.

"What I noticed when we traveled to occupied Palestine with the Global Sumud Flotilla was that the occupation forces did not distinguish between an American passport, a European passport, a Turkish passport or an Indonesian passport," he said. "In their eyes, we were all Palestinians."

Crist, who holds both Turkish and American citizenship, argued that international activists benefit from diplomatic protections that many Palestinians lack.

Reflecting on the broader impact of activism, Crist argued that grassroots campaigns can influence realities on the ground but acknowledged that civil society efforts alone are insufficient.

"Activism changes realities on the ground," he said. "But governments also need to take greater responsibility."

He described the Sumud movement as a nonviolent civilian initiative that seeks to draw attention to the humanitarian situation in Gaza while encouraging broader political action from states and international organizations.

Crist also stressed the importance of preserving Palestinian cultural identity and historical narratives, arguing that storytelling remains a crucial aspect of advocacy.

One dimension of the conflict, he said, involves what he described as attempts to erase Palestinian cultural heritage and identity. Protecting and amplifying Palestinian voices, he added, should be treated as a central component of international solidarity efforts.

As both a Turkish and American citizen, Crist said he has observed differences in public mobilization between Türkiye and many Western countries.

"I have seen firsthand how Türkiye is able to mobilize people in ways that many Western countries cannot," he said.

While acknowledging growing support for Palestinians across Europe and North America, Crist argued that the role of Türkiye and Muslim communities is often underestimated internationally.

He recalled a conversation with an Italian journalist during the flotilla mission who told him that the movement would not have advanced without Turkish participation.

"We will continue doing whatever is necessary for a free Palestine," he underlined. "I would be happy to take part in the next flotilla or any future mission."

Crist also encouraged young people to become involved in humanitarian and advocacy initiatives, saying youth participation remains essential to sustaining global solidarity movements.

"Young people have both the energy and the sense of purpose needed," he said. "I invite them to be part of this movement."