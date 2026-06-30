Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli said Tuesday that Türkiye is poised to play a leading role in shaping NATO's future as the alliance prepares to hold its leaders' summit in Ankara next week, highlighting the country's strategic military position and expanding defense capabilities.

Speaking at his party's parliamentary group meeting, Bahçeli described Türkiye as the "geopolitical backbone" of NATO's southeastern flank and said the alliance's evolving security architecture cannot be built without Ankara's participation.

"The NATO summit to be held in Ankara will enable Türkiye to bring together the alliance's past, present and future, and assume a leading role in reshaping its future," Bahçeli said.

The July 7-8 summit will bring together leaders of NATO's 32 member states along with invited partners. It will be the first NATO leaders' summit hosted by Türkiye.

Bahçeli argued that the Turkish military has long been central to the alliance's regional security posture, citing the country's control of the Turkish Straits under the 1936 Montreux Convention, its military presence in the Black Sea and Eastern Mediterranean, and strategic bases including Aksaz and Incirlik.

He said Turkish forces have fulfilled alliance commitments in international missions ranging from the Korean War to Afghanistan, Kosovo, Libya, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iraq, adding that Türkiye's military experience continues to strengthen NATO's operational capabilities.

According to Bahçeli, the alliance is entering what he described as a new phase, sometimes referred to as "NATO 3.0," characterized by greater emphasis on deterrence, military readiness, defense production, ammunition stockpiles and rapid decision-making.

He pointed to discussions held during NATO defense ministers' recent meeting in Brussels, where members addressed increased defense spending, nuclear deterrence and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"If a new security architecture is to be built in the Black Sea, Türkiye's sovereignty over the Turkish Straits under the Montreux Convention will form its foundation," Bahçeli said. "If a new deterrence shield is to be established in Eastern Europe, the operational experience of the Turkish Armed Forces and Türkiye's growing defense industry will be at the center of that equation."

While emphasizing Türkiye's commitment to the alliance, Bahçeli said NATO should not be viewed as an authority to which Ankara must submit unconditionally.

"NATO is neither a document of allegiance nor a command center to which Türkiye should show unconditional obedience," he said. "Our national security vision and state interests stand above any alliance."

Regional peace efforts

Turning to regional developments, Bahçeli said Türkiye is closely monitoring diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran, including attempts to secure safe maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz and efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the region.

He lashed out Israel for undermining cease-fire and diplomatic initiatives, criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government for continuing military operations despite ongoing negotiations.

Bahçeli also said the war between Russia and Ukraine remains one of the principal sources of instability in the region and underscored the importance of the upcoming NATO summit against that backdrop.

He argued that hosting the summit would provide an opportunity for Türkiye to demonstrate its geopolitical importance, military strength, defense industry achievements and diplomatic influence at a time of growing regional and global security challenges.

Turkish defense capabilities

Bahçeli also highlighted Türkiye's defense industry, saying domestic programs have significantly enhanced the country's military capabilities.

He cited the KAAN fifth-generation fighter jet, Hürjet trainer aircraft, Kızılelma and Akıncı unmanned combat aerial vehicles, Aksungur drone and Gökbey utility helicopter as examples of indigenous aerospace development.

He also pointed to naval projects including the MİLGEM warship program, the amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu, new frigates, submarines and unmanned surface vessels, saying they have strengthened Türkiye's maritime deterrence.

On land, Bahçeli said the Altay main battle tank, armored vehicles, multiple-launch rocket systems and precision-guided munitions have expanded the Turkish Armed Forces' (TSK) capabilities. He added that layered air defense systems including Hisar, Siper, Korkut and Sungur have further enhanced national defense.

Bahçeli credited defense companies including Roketsan, Aselsan, Havelsan and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), working under the coordination of the Defense Ministry, with helping establish what he described as a comprehensive national defense ecosystem.