President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Doha on Tuesday to offer his condolences following the death of the country's former emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Upon arrival, Erdoğan met with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Sheikh Hamad, who ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, died Sunday at the age of 74 after a prolonged illness. He was laid to rest at Lusail Cemetery in Doha, while Qatari authorities declared four days of national mourning.

The former emir stepped down in 2013, handing power to his son, the current Emir Sheikh Tamim.

In a condolence message shared Sunday, Erdoğan described Sheikh Hamad as "a very valuable friend" and credited him with making significant contributions to the development of Türkiye-Qatar relations.

The Turkish president said the former emir had played an important role in advancing political, economic, military, humanitarian and cultural ties between the two countries during their years of cooperation.

Erdoğan also praised Sheikh Hamad's efforts for the stability of the region, the well-being of the Qatari people and peace across the Islamic world.