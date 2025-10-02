Addressing fellow members of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara on Thursday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan repeated his harsh criticism of Israel, this time focusing on Israel’s attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters.

“I condemn the banditry targeting the Global Sumud Flotilla. It proved how far the genocidal Israeli administration will go to distract from its crimes. It demonstrated the true face of Israel to the world once again. Türkiye supports all passengers of hope aboard the flotilla. We are taking measures to protect activists, our citizens aboard the flotilla,” he said.

Erdoğan was speaking at a meeting of AK Party's provincial chairs, hours after Israel attacked the flotilla and illicitly detained unarmed activists aboard, including Turkish nationals.

The president said the flotilla was simply on a journey to draw attention to "barbarity where children of Gaza starved to death" and bring humanitarian aid to the oppressed Palestinians.

"This attack once again displayed how crazed this team of genocide perpetrators is in their attempt to cover up the crimes against humanity they committed in Gaza. It showed that the genocidal Netanyahu administration cannot even tolerate the possibility of peace, let alone peace itself," Erdoğan said.

"The Global Sumud Flotilla showed the world Israel's true, murderous face and highlighted the massacre in Gaza. Türkiye stands with the Sumud flotilla and all its passengers of hope who became a voice of the common conscience of humanity," the president stated.

"Türkiye's priority is an end to bloodshed in Gaza and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid. We will not abandon our Palestinian brothers and sisters fighting for their lives and dignity under harsh circumstances and will exert all efforts for the prevalence of peace and establishment of a cease-fire," he said.

A delegation representing Turkish activists in the flotilla announced on Thursday that 38 Turkish activists were illegally detained by Israel. Those include journalist Ersin Çelik, who spoke to the Daily Sabah the day before. The delegation said they were unable to communicate with nine others as well and likely, they were illegally detained by Israel. Marinette was the only boat still sailing in the flotilla, according to Turkish activist Sinan Akılotu, who spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) earlier Thursday.

Top Turkish officials condemned Israel on Wednesday after its forces unlawfully intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters as it sailed toward Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid. Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said, “Any attack on the ships of the Global Sumud Flotilla is a clear violation of international law and a crime."

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz also denounced the assault, calling it “unlawful and barbaric.”

“Israel’s illegal, barbaric attack on the Sumud flotilla in international waters is unacceptable. I condemn this assault on the common conscience of humanity,” Yılmaz said.

Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran likewise issued a strong statement, saying: “The attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla, which set out to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, is unacceptable. I strongly condemn it. This intervention will go down as a dark stain in history.”

Duran stressed that the activists and volunteers on board had only one aim: to deliver food, medicine and basic necessities to innocent civilians suffering under Israel’s blockade. “Israel, which is committing genocide in Gaza, has now added a new crime by attacking peaceful activists in international waters. This action is not only an assault on human dignity but also a blatant violation of international law,” he said, calling on the international community to raise its voice against “this inhumane and unlawful attack.”

The president was in New York last week, where he addressed the U.N. General Assembly in a speech particularly targeting Israel's oppression. Erdoğan reminded his audience of his speech and said he has always been a loud voice for the Palestinian cause. He said himself, Türkiye and the government were subject to defamation campaigns for defending the cause, but they maintained their dignified stance.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday unveiled a 20-point peace plan he said would halt Israel’s devastating war on the besieged Gaza Strip, prevent further forced displacement of Palestinians and secure the release of all hostages, presenting it as a framework shaped through consultations with Arab and Muslim partners. The plan involves “demilitarizing” Gaza, where Israel and Hamas will exchange hostages and prisoners. Hamas has yet to respond to the proposal, while Erdoğan has broadly stated that they would support efforts for peace.