Istanbul’s jailed mayor, Ekrem Imamoğlu, appeared before a Turkish court on Monday on charges of threatening the city’s public prosecutor.

Imamoğlu, 54, is on trial over remarks he allegedly made questioning the integrity of Istanbul’s chief public prosecutor, Akın Gürlek.

He faces charges of “threatening” and “insulting a public official” and “targeting” an individual involved in counterterror efforts, according to the prosecutors.

Monday’s hearing, which took place at Silivri prison on the western outskirts of Istanbul where Imamoğlu has been held since March, was very brief, with the judge adjourning the proceedings until July 16.

The prosecutor called for Imamoğlu to face up to seven years and four months behind bars, with a minimum jail term, and be subjected to a political ban.

Turkish media reported that Imamoğlu and his party Republican People's Party (CHP) Chair Özgür Özel and other party members were also at the hearing.

At the first hearing that took place in Silivri on April 11, the former mayor denied all the allegations. Questioned by the prosecutor in January, he said he was simply exercising his right to free speech.

Last Thursday, Imamoğlu was also summoned to the first hearing in another case regarding remarks he made about a court-appointed expert witness involved in cases against municipalities run by his CHP, in which he is accused of attempting to influence a fair trial.

Imamoğlu, who was elected Istanbul mayor in 2019 and reelected in 2024, was arrested on March 19 in connection with a graft probe and allegations of terror ties.

Gürlek was behind a string of investigations into corruption at Istanbul's district municipalities, as well as terrorism links of a mayor. The municipalities he investigated is run by CHP.

The government has dismissed accusations of political interference in the cases and says the judiciary is independent.

Imamoğlu, who is facing five separate investigations, is also accused of running a criminal organization that profited from rigged tenders and rampant bribery in exchange for building and zoning permits and awarding tenders through the Istanbul municipality.