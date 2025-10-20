Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s (IBB) former mayor, Ekrem Imamoğlu, who was suspended from duty earlier on charges of corruption, faces charges of "forgery of official documents in succession" for a second trial on Monday, regarding allegations against the validity of his university diploma.

Accused of falsifying his diploma obtained after a transfer from the University College of Northern Cyprus, Imamoğlu is currently being held at a prison in the Silivri district. Imamoğlu’s trial may result in a possible prison sentence ranging between two years and six months to eight years and nine months.

Following the first hearing on Sept. 12, the court summarized the indictment and adjourned the trial to Oct. 20. The second hearing was held at courtroom No. 1 within the Marmara Closed Prison Campus due to insufficient capacity at the Istanbul 59th Criminal Court of First Instance.

Before the session, tensions escalated outside the courtroom as a large crowd attempted to enter the hearing. A brawl broke out between gendarmerie forces and a group of people who came to monitor the trial. The group broke through barriers, then tried to force their way inside.

After the clash, authorities temporarily closed the courtroom entrance to restore order.

On March 5, Imamoğlu testified after the Chief Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul launched an investigation into allegations of forgery in his diploma upon tip-offs and a subsequent report by the higher education authority.

Though his lawyers have insisted on the authenticity of Imamoğlu’s 1995 diploma, investigators have questioned how he could transfer to the prestigious institution from a private university not recognized by the Turkish education authority in the year he was transferred.

The former mayor also faces a wide array of accusations focusing on what prosecutors call a criminal network he led. The network at the heart of the IBB reportedly took bribes from businesspeople in exchange for permits issued by the municipality.

Imamoğlu’s political future remains uncertain as a fake diploma scandal curbed his ambitions to compete in a future presidential election.