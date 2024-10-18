In the heart of Türkiye's political landscape, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the main opposition party, finds itself once again embroiled in internal strife. Since the November 2023 leadership change, which saw Özgür Özel ascend to the party’s helm, the expected era of stability has remained elusive. Instead, internal power struggles and a battle for control have exposed deep-rooted fractures within the party, casting doubt on its ability to present a united front in the face of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's ongoing dominance.

The party’s internal turmoil is now characterized by contentious legal battles, mounting public accusations and a fierce tug-of-war for influence between Özel and former CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. Once considered a unifying figure, Kılıçdaroğlu has reemerged as a political force, challenging Özel's leadership and rekindling the long-standing divisions within the party.

In the aftermath of his defeat in the 2023 presidential elections against Erdoğan, Kılıçdaroğlu, who had led the party since 2010, left the chairmanship seat.

Özel emerged as the victor after a dramatic leadership contest in the CHP's 38th Congress.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s exit from the political stage was short-lived. Lately, in a bold declaration that reverberated throughout the party, he announced, "I’m still here." His reemergence sent shockwaves through the CHP, especially among those loyal to Özel, who had expected a period of peace following the leadership change. Kılıçdaroğlu's words not only signaled his unwillingness to fade into obscurity but also conveyed a challenge to both Özel and the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, who has been lobbying to position himself as a future leader of the CHP.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s return has reopened old wounds within the party.

As tensions between Özel and Kılıçdaroğlu have escalated, so too has the party’s confrontation with the media. Özel, facing criticism from several journalists close to Kılıçdaroğlu, has taken legal action against them, seeking monetary compensation for what he describes as defamatory claims. One such case involved a journalist, Ebru Küçükaydın, who had been involved in reporting allegations regarding Özel’s personal life, including rumors of an illicit affair. Özel filed a lawsuit against her, demanding TL 100,000 ($3,000) in moral damages.

Other journalists, including Tolgahan Erdoğan, Gökhan Özbek and Enver Aysever, have also been targeted by Özel’s legal team, as Özel claims these media outlets have propagated false and damaging narratives.

Journalist Erdoğan, in particular, has been vocal in his criticism of Özel, alleging that the CHP leader has sought to silence dissent by pressuring media outlets not to give him airtime. He has also questioned the source of the funds for the lawsuits, suggesting that Özel may be using party funds to pursue these cases, a move that has further strained relations within the party.

In response, the journalist, known for his close ties with Kılıçdaroğlu, has accused Özel of attempting to stifle criticism and suppress dissent within the CHP, accusing him of resorting to "nepotism" and corruption to maintain his position. “We will continue to criticize you, whether you like it or not,” Erdoğan declared. “You can try to silence us with lawsuits, but we will not be silenced.”

The conflict between Özel and Kılıçdaroğlu is emblematic of the broader struggles within the opposition camp, which has struggled to find a clear path forward since the 2023 election loss.

Some within the party have called for greater unity and a renewed focus on the issues that matter to ordinary Turks, including the economy, unemployment and the cost of living. However, others believe that the party’s internal conflicts are preventing it from effectively challenging Erdoğan’s government. The upcoming elections in 2028 could be a critical test for Özel and the CHP, as the party seeks to prove that it can overcome its internal discord and present a unified alternative to Erdoğan’s rule.